3/25 Tchaikovsky Rehearsal
Bring briefcase, baton, scores, banana
Keep hydrated
Remember: don’t slouch, look intense, check fly
WHEN PEOPLE GET TO KNOW ME
Get clock from Yup
Find out who’s leaving inappropriate sticky notes in score.
Careful with podium (big step up) this time
Tell orchestra they did good job last weekend.
String spots much improved
Horn articulations did not sound “flatulent”
(NOTE: Mutes for next weekend)
EVERY DAY, IN EVERY WAY,
Don’t forget to tune
Start Rehearsal Strong
Say SOMETHING INSPIRATIONAL
What Tchaikovsky called the 5th Symphony:
“a complete resignation before fate”
CORRECTION:
Start at M. 38 – Cue clarinet (other short black thing in back)
But don’t make him nervous with eye contact
S-l-o-w upbeat, do not freak him out
Do not forget what he did to the Brahms last concert
I FORGIVE ANYONE WHO HAS HURT ME IN THE PAST.
ITS ME AGAIN !
XOXO
Mvt II “Animando”
Measure 144 – String duplets –> What The Heck?
Nobody is counting. Everybody is lost.
DEPRESSION IS JUST A STEPPING STONE
Tell them practice on your own at home.
8:30 PM – Break Time (They hate when you forget!)
Leave podium quickly (don’t trip), go to dressing room
Do not make eye contact with
Pedro the Trumpet Player (dent was probably already there)
or creepy Principal Second Violin with the piercings
8:45 PM – Mvt III “Valse”
Fix Cellos (too slow/heavy)
Horns and brass are Way Too Slow!
“Valse” Is A Dance (“Valise” is a baggage)
What’s Creepy Girl’s name? She’s always staring at me.
Mollie?
Make her stop writing down everything you say
Just Play!!
Measure 89 – Second Violins -> What The Heck?
Try to sing the phrasing for the violins again.
Can’t Molly cue them with her bow? Does she ever blink?
Ask new concertmaster (“Peng-Peng”? Sp.?) for bowing advice
Tell them This Is Unacceptable! with a big strong voice.
Make each violin stand/play part alone. Set the tone!
I EXUDE PURPOSE AND JOY
FORGIVE ME IF THIS IS COMPLETLY INAPROPRIATE. I DON’T KNOW HOW ELSE TO SAY IT WITHOUT GETTING TACKY.
EVERYMORNING I WATCH YOUR APARTMENT WINDOW
JUST TO SEE YOUR SHADOWS ON THE CURTAIN.
I WANT U 2 B MY BABY DADDY!!
Mvt IV “Finale”
Not working out. Definitely mute horns
Measure 1: Stringed instruments already out-of-tune
CORRECTION: there is too a low F double-sharp on the violin:
Measure 392 – it’s only poco crescendo
Vln II (esp.Mollie) –
Just Play!!!!
Q for Yup: Can we please fire Mollie for something?
I KNOW YOUR SCEDULE.
YOU DO HAVE TIME FOR ME
Measure 418 – now brown things can be loud
Then at Measure 428 – “Sempre con tutta forza”
(Tell them this means “very loud”)
Too wimpy! Keep playing loud!
Measure 436 – It’s supposed to be “Molto Vivace” – much faster!
They’re not even paying attention, they’re
I LOVE AND RESPECT MY BODY
NOTE: Move arms faster.
ALL THE BANANAS IN YOUR BRIEFCASE
Measure 482 – Everybody needs to be even louder than before.
It’s just all too weak. like diarrhea. Figure out
Horns should blow harder
Why do flutes always sound so soft and depressing?
STRING PLAYERS RESPECT CONDUCTORS
Q for concertmaster: can violins maybe put on louder strings?
IS MY PERSONALITY CAPTIVATING AND INTERESTING?
I SEE YOU LOOKING AT THAT NEW CONCERTMASTER!
Measure 490 – fff – as loud as you can play
Trumpets “marciale, energico” = “like energetic soldiers”
Strings JUST ALL TOO WIMPY
Ask new concertmaster can they press down the bows harder?
I LUV MY LOUD CONDUCTOR BOI SOOOO MUCH!!!
U MAKE ME THINK EVIL THOUHTS.
I WANNA SURPRISE YOU W/SOMETHING SPECIAL
Measure 503 – sfff – Everybody in the back should be blowing
Measure 504 – Presto – even faster
And let Lee know you heard him telling cellos to fake it!
Maybe Peng-Peng has a bowing?
NOTE: Where the heck did Peng-Peng go?
Measure 546 – ffff – More More MORE!
I’M INTERCONNECTED
End rehearsal on time (10:00 pm?)
Ask Yup about where is Peng-Peng
Check where funny smell is coming from.
Leave quickly
(but do not trip)
NOW WE CAN FINALLY BE TOGETHER!!!!
