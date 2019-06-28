S

omething neon — 5 points

Something pink — 5 points

Someone who, when you say, “This is fun but the Jonas Brothers put on a much better show than this,” punches you in your stupid fucking face — 30 points

A forty-something-year old woman wearing a Red Sox hat and a vintage New Kids on the Block concert t-shirt from their July 29, 1990 show at Foxborough Stadium during the “Hangin’ Tough” tour — 20 points

A middle-aged mother of three from Wellesley flawlessly performing the “Step By Step” choreography in perfect sync with Jordan Knight — 25 points

Someone wearing acid wash jeans or an acid wash denim mini skirt and a Tufts sweatshirt — 20 points

Those Reeboks with the Velcro — 25 points

Something with fringe on it — 10 points

A mother-daughter duo from Somerville singing “The Right Stuff” together – 25 points

That thing when someone goes to a concert thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation and it’s a kid with a Red Sox cap — 15 points

A forty-something year old woman from Scituate pouting in the corner with her arms crossed because Debbie Gibson only got to play three songs and “Lost in Your Eyes” wasn’t one of them — 20 points

That thing when someone standing in front of you at a concert who has the Nancy Kerrigan hair and you think it’s Nancy Kerrigan so you yell, “Hey Nancy” and they turn around and it’s not Nancy Kerrigan and they give you a mean look — 15 points

An Uber or Lyft driver smoking pot — 10 points

The Gronk — 20 points

A mother daughter duo from Weymouth with matching bedazzled denim jackets — 10 points

A man wearing acid wash jeans and a Harvard sweatshirt — 20 points

Someone from Allston with a Donnie Wahlberg tattoo — 5 points

A forty-something-year old divorcee of any gender singing along with Tiffany as Tiffany sings “Could’ve Been” with one solitary tear rolling down his or her face and then gets choked up when Tiffany sings “I'll never hold what could've been on a cold and lonely night” — 20 points

Ben Affleck — 25 points

A group of forty-something women in Ann Taylor suits who have come straight from their jobs at Bain Capital and when asked, half-heartedly tell you they are attending the concert ironically but after they ironically drink a liter of Sun Country peach wine coolers, they shed their work attire and are unironically grinding all up on the security guards when Salt-N-Pepa sing “Push It.” — 30 points

A grandmother-mother-daughter trio singing “Please Don’t Go Girl” — 15 points (15 bonus points if all three wearing Bruins jerseys)

Someone protesting climate change — 10 points

Someone standing in front of you who from behind has the Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill head and so you yell, “Hey Tip!” and they turn around and it’s not Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill and they give you a mean look — 25 points

Someone in a sleeveless Mighty Mighty Bosstones t-shirt — 15 points

Someone doing cocaine off a 7-Day “Chahlie Cahd” — 20 points

Caroline Kennedy — 25 points

A middle-aged mother of three from Saugus flawlessly performing the “Step By Step” choreography in perfect sync with Jordan Knight — 25 points

A mother daughter duo in matching Red Sox tube tops — 25 points

A direct descendant of John and Abigail Adams singing “O.P.P.” — 50 points

A forty something year old woman from Marblehead who just fainted when she saw Joey McIntyre’s pecs — 25 points

A forty-something year old man being taken to Massachusetts General Hospital on a stretcher because he attempted to break dance during the Naughty By Nature set — 15 points

A middle-aged mother of three from Quincy flawlessly performing the “Step By Step” choreography in perfect sync with Jordan Knight — 25 points

John Krasinski — 20 points

Someone wearing acid wash jeans or an acid wash denim mini skirt and a Northeaster sweatshirt — 20 points

A leopard print fanny pack — 5 points

Someone wearing acid wash jeans or an acid wash denim mini skirt and a Boston College sweatshirt — 20 points

Nomar Garciaparra — 15 points

A forty something year old married couple named Lexy and Dave — 25 points

Someone who claims they live next door to Danny Wood’s aunt — 10 points

Someone who when they break wind you can tell they just ate at Wahlburgers and so you ask them if they just ate at Wahlburgers and they say “Fuck yeah. It was awesome.” — 25 points

Doug Flutie — 20 points

A forty-something-year old man named Kevin who thought they were going to an Evan Dando concert — 20 points

Someone standing in front of you and who from behind has the Steven Tyler from Aerosmith hair and then you yell, “Hey Steven Tyler from Aerosmith” and they turn around and it’s not Steven Tyler from Aerosmith, but they are so happy they were mistaken for Steven Tyler they give you a wink and a thumbs up — 25 points

Larry Bird — 15 points

Someone not bopping their head up and down and/or to and fro when Tiffany sings “I Think We’re Alone Now.” — 50 points

Amy Poehler — 20 points (20 bonus points if you get video of her singing along to Debbie Gibson’s “Shake Your Love” (which I am certain she would do flawlessly))

Elizabeth Warren — 50 points (50 bonus points if you get video of her singing along to NKOTB’s “Hangin’ Tough” (which I am certain she would do flawlessly))

Someone eating TD Garden nachos who doesn’t look like they are eager to share them — 10 points

Twitter or Facebook Sign up for satire writing or improv classes at The Second City - 10% off with code PIC.