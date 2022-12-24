Dear Ms. Sandberg,

Please accept this letter as notice of my resignation, effective immediately.

This news may come as quite a shock, but please know this was not a decision reached in haste.

As you know, I have just spent the holiday season visiting family in my hometown, Fir Tree Falls. A serendipitous encounter with a high-school classmate, now a down-on-his-luck pastry chef, led to us rekindling our connection. This connection prompted a revelation: there’s never a better time than now to follow your truest desires. That’s why I have decided to leave my old life behind.

I am extremely grateful for your generous offer of a corner office, 40% raise, expense account, company car, and promotion to Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Americas. As promised, I considered your offer very carefully over the holidays, but arrived at the conclusion that my talents would be better served elsewhere.

Specifically, I feel the time has come to open my own business: a coffee shop called Hug in a Mug, where every order comes with a free hug. Food and drink is also free. I hope one day soon you’ll stop by.

Whilst I am sad to be leaving this role, I must defer to the sage advice of my old neighbor Diane: When it comes to planting your heart, it’s best to let fate do the gardening.

Yours sincerely,

Casey Cassidy

Dear Mr. Geffen,

I hope you are well and enjoyed a restful Christmas break.

I certainly did. My return to Mistletoe Valley, well, it changed everything. These past couple of weeks have really brought everything into focus. Over the holidays I found love, I found hope, I found myself again, back home.

And that is why I have decided to resign from my post as Global Head of A&R. I guess I was so busy looking out for the Next Big Thing, I took my eyes off the beauty that’s around us every moment. Beautiful things like Craig, the melancholy carpenter I called over to fix the decking. He’s not been the same since he fell down the steps at graduation. Maybe it’s time for somebody to fix him.

It won’t be easy to step away from this Business we call Show. Listening to music for a job was truly a dream come true. But during that time, I forgot to listen to one thing: my heart.

I value the skills I have acquired in this role, and look forward to applying them to a new career in the gingerbread industry.

Please pass along my sincere apologies to my clients, my mentees, my husband and my children. It goes without saying that I hope to remain on good terms with you all.

Yours,

Sandy St Clair

Dear Senator Booker,

It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from my job. Some sudden developments in my personal circumstances have led me to reevaluate my ambitions.

My trip home to Mount Winsome for the holiday season, which coincided with my father’s retirement from the family business, gave me a lot of time to mull over some big questions. Like once my father is gone, who will make all those sweaters for dogs?

It is not easy at all to relinquish my hard-earned position as Director of Communications. For months I’ve been tossing and turning each night, riddled with fear and doubt. But on Christmas morning, the universe gave me a sign. A chance run-in with our mailman (a father-of-two as well-proportioned as he is widowed) led me to conclude that, when it comes to navigating this rat race called Life, it’s time to let love lead the way.

I’ll definitely miss Washington. I’ll miss the hustle and bustle of political life. I’ll miss the lights and the glamor. I’ll also miss having roads and elevators. I’ll especially miss running water. But if I know one thing to be true, it’s that I’m a small-town girl at heart. And a Republican.

With great affection and admiration,

Belle Pumpkin

