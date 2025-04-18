18th April 1775, 1:00 PM

Hey guys,

See you in Concord tonight. John—enjoy your last day of singleton life.

Best regards,

Paul Revere

6:30 PM

Hey again,

Looks like I’m going to be a little late. Gotta row to Charlestown real quick and look out for some lantern action. Phineas, don’t forget the lobcock-embroidered tricorne hat. (John’s going to look like a real jolterhead.)

Cheers,

Paul R.

P.S. The British are coming.

11:03 PM

Good news—lantern stuff is done. Borrowed John’s (as in Larkin’s) geriatric horse and am headed to Concord now. Bad news—I have to alarm almost every house along the way, because the British really are coming.

Paul

P.S. By sea.

11:51 PM

Sorry sorry sorry. I know I’m super late, but I almost got caught and had to reroute through Medford and Menotomy. Should be there in thirty, if this frowzy old mare can keep up her pace. Can you delay our reservation to Goody Pleasure’s Titillating Peep Box?

19th April 1775, 12:17 AM

So, I found out why Sam and John (Hancock) never RSVP’d. Caught those shabbaroons playing some kind of map game with their own party in Lexington. I clanged my wares. They shushed me. I shouted, “Noise! You’ll have noise enough before long! The bachelor party—are you coming?!”

P.S. They’re not coming.

12:25 AM

Swinging by Buckman Tavern to grab a quick one with William (Dawes) before I knock out the rest of this circumbendibus chore. Be there in thirty. Forty five, tops.

03:38 AM

You’re not gonna believe this. Right after I send that last message, Billy and I are riding to Concord and this guy comes up behind us and spooks the living Jesus out of us. Says his name is Sam (Prescott) and he’s a high Son of Liberty, which is cool. Plus, he really seems to know the roads around here. So we’re like, “Do you want to come help us muster some Minutemen?” Not ten minutes later, we get nabbed by the British! Billy and Sam get out fast. Leave it to me to get stuck, right? I’m like, “Dudes, I’m just trying to get to my buddy’s bachelor night. I’m supposed to bring the cow horn for Funk the Cobbler!” And they’re like, “What’s Funk the Cobbler?” And I’m like, “You’ve never made a bachelor parade around a tavern with a hollowed-out cow horn tied to his tallywhacker?”

Anyway, it took f-o-r-e-v-e-r to get outta there—and they took the dud horse. John (Larkin) is gonna flip. I’m out now. Had to walk back to Lexington. Get Sam (Adams) and John (Hancock) moving. For real, I’m headed your way. Save some rum for me.

5:41 AM

Apparently, I’m Sam and John’s errand boy now. Had to grab a trunk full of papers from Buckman’s. Can you come to Buckman’s? There's a guy here playing “Yankee Doodle” on the spinet. I'll bet he knows some very bawdy ballads.

8:00 AM

Where are you guys? Just found a set of salacious playing cards in the outhouse. John will love the immodest ankle portraiture.

9:30 AM

Holy crap! I just heard a gunshot. It was SO LOUD. Everyone’s running for the North Bridge and there’s a shit ton of smoke coming from the center of Concord! Tell me you’re already on your way to Buckman’s.

11:00 AM

You’re obviously not coming to Buckman’s, so I guess I’ll just see you back in Boston.

Brunch?