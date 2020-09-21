V

ilified by Republicans and adored by Democrats trapped in 2006, there’s no subject Michael Moore isn’t afraid to point a camera or finger at.

Late in his career, Moore began to let loose and made documentary films about issues ranging from the deeply personal, to the deeply upsetting. Often times, they were both.

Q, A Non-Starter

Equal parts satirical and insightful, Moore interviews U.S. Senators who rose from obscurity into the highest levels of government by peddling the QAnon conspiracy theory, and checks in on their search for the blood-sucking, Satan-worshiping pedophiles who they believe control the world.

Too Big to Jail

With many obese Americans entirely too fat to fit into prison cells and witness stands across the country, Moore dives deep into what is sure to become a bigger and bigger headache for U.S. prosecutors.

Bowling for New Columbine (U.S. Moon Settlement C-97)

A look at how gun manufacturers and the NRA played a pivotal role in America’s early space colonization, causing some of the most horrific mass shootings in history to not happen within the continental United States.

Under the Z

Going undercover as a Taiwanese prostitute, Michael Moore infiltrates Mark Zuckerberg’s notorious deep-sea penthouse with disturbing results and cocaine-laden hijinks.

Please Stop Playing Your Guitar At 8 AM, Frank

A visibly angry Moore sits in front of a camera in his living room and pleads with his neighbor Frank Higbee to stop playing his electric guitar at full volume every morning.

Fahrenheit 7/11

Released July 11, 2038, this gut-wrenching doc examines the causes and long-lasting effects of 7/11’s decision to stop selling their signature frozen soft drink, the Slurpee. Interviews with convenient store executives, employees, and the sugar-deprived working class paint a grim picture of an America struggling to find its identity amid an ongoing water crisis and testicular torsion outbreak.

Capitalism: A Children’s Story Read By Jim Dale

Fairies, goblins, singing farm animals, enchanted subprime mortgages—all and more can be found in this charming adaptation of Moore’s 2009 film, Capitalism: A Love Story. Figures from the original script are recast as fantasy creatures and brought to life by beloved British actor Jim Dale, who narrates stories of America’s financial system run-amuck by a bunch of no-good, wart-covered trolls, and necromancers.

Playing Your Drum Set Instead Is Not an Acceptable Compromise, Frank

Similar to the first entry, this sequel again sees Michael Moore in his living room, jowls trembling in furry as he shouts expletives at the camera over the sound of his neighbor Frank trying to drum along to a song from Jack White’s posthumous release, Android Love.

Praise Be to GOP

An exploration into the Republican party’s 2028 campaign strategy of telling voters that God himself had descended down from the heavens and told them it was okay to be a little racist sometimes and drill for oil in Alaska.

Sicko Part II: Do People Still Care About Health Care?

With the ongoing civil war, economic recession, bread shortage, police death squads, COVID-20 outbreak, dinosaur resurgence, and a Jeff Bezos lead military coup all going on at the same time, Moore asks America a simple question—is healthcare still a thing people care about?

Belgian Waffles

At an astounding run time of 390 minutes, an aging Michael Moore goes around the nation’s diners ordering Belgian waffles and eating them really fast, saying things like, “Mmm, mmm! This one is yummy as well.”