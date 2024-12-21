Hey! The lamp is being weird again. How did you fix it last time?

When I tell people fixing your lamp is super easy and super fun, they can’t believe it. When I was younger, my mom used to dread fixing the lamp at home. It was so tedious, it was so boring, and it never worked on the first try. My method of fixing your lamp is quick, easy, and the best part is, no one will know you didn’t hire a handyman.

This is one of my most requested DIY household maintenance tips, so without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Unscrew the lightbulb. Screw it back in.

What time are we getting coffee later?

The Arabian Peninsula has always been one of the harshest environments on Earth, and the year 800 A.D. was no exception. Sandstorms battered the region and the sun rendered desert life a literal inferno. Yet, settlers of modern-day Yemen managed not only to survive, but to thrive, inventing a drink we still enjoy today: coffee.

Today, millions of people savor a hot cup of joe at home, at work, or at one of the many coffee shops littered across the globe.

11 AM would be the perfect time to relish any number of takes on the old Arabian drink, whether it's a cappuccino, macchiato, latte, or espresso.

I just got my shift covered! Want to do something Friday?

TGIF! Whose favorite day of the week isn’t Friday? The end of the work week and the start of the weekend always puts me in the best mood.

I love to get up early on a Friday morning, make a cup of coffee, and reflect on the week. What were the highlights? What will I miss? What am I looking forward to? One week it’s my son’s first orchestra recital. Next week it's the first signs of Fall. Another week it's rediscovering the sexual chemistry between me and my husband. Every Friday holds something special and this Friday shouldn’t be any different.

Sadly, I’m busy, so maybe we can try again next week.

Have you seen the series finale of Game of Thrones?

The mere mention of Game of Thrones takes me right back to Sunday nights, curled up on the couch with a bag of popcorn and the whole family gathered around the TV. There is something so magical and awe-inspiring about the wonderful world of Westeros and the peculiar and amazing people that live there.

What makes Game of Thrones special is the range of emotions it evokes. I laughed along with Tyrion, felt admiration for Jon Snow’s bravery, and cried when Ned Stark died. There is truly something special about a show that can make you fall in love with each and every character.

Scroll down for a response to your original question!

Yeah, I watched it with my mom during COVID. Why?

OMG your friend from work is in my meditation class, but I don’t remember her name! Help!

Ohmmm. Ohmmmmmmmmmmm.

These sounds might not mean much to a layman, but to anyone well-versed in the art of meditation, these syllables evoke a sense of great calm and are important tools on their path to “nirvana.” There are hundreds of styles and schools of thought regarding finding inner peace through meditation, but one thing they all have in common is that they believe true happiness is a state of mind.

If you’re interested in learning about transcendental meditation, click here.

If you’re interested in learning about Vipassana meditation, click here.

If you want to know the name of my friend from rec soccer, it's Francis.

If you want to know my uncle’s name, it’s Dale.

If you want a suggestion for a dog name, how about Squash?

Now! Let's get down to business!

My friend from work is named Lacey.

Can you Venmo me $8 for the other night?

Uh-oh! You’ve used up all your free responses! Sign up with your email to continue reading.

Related

Resources