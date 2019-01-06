W

ow, it’s been a banner year here at Amazon (AMZN). Our CEO and godhead Jeff Bezos became the richest man on earth, our humble operation once known for simply destroying family-owned bookstores has neared a trillion-dollar market cap, and our drones have finally attained sentience (TOP SECRET).

As a fun year-end program—and to show you that big brother is always, truly watching—we’ve compiled some of your cumulative statistics for the year. So, Warehouse Worker #2412-b (“CHARLIE”), please find your cumulative analytics below, in no particular order, and with no particular agenda to guilt, shame, or mock you into proletariat submission. Enjoy, peon!

Miles walked (year): 2481

Miles walked (Prime Day): 2000

Drinks consumed (Prime Day): 2001

AMZN Note: DO NOT ASK HOW WE KNOW THIS

Percentage time spent fearing for your job: 100%

AMZN Note: EXCELLENT

Items stolen: 0

AMZN Note: WE ARE ALWAYS WATCHING*

Hours spent on break: 261

That’s just one hour per working day (12 hour shift [the absolute minimum])!

AMZN Note: ATTEMPT TO REDUCE

Cumulative time spent on bathroom breaks: 2 hours, 43 minutes, 18 seconds

This rounds out to approximately 1.12 minutes per trip!

AMZN Note: EXCEEDS ALLOTMENT FOR URINARY/FECAL BREAKS

Kidney stones acquired from not peeing: 2

That’s less than the company average!

AMZN Note: INSURANCE PREMIUMS WILL RISE IF EMPLOYEES CONTINUE TO ACQUIRE KIDNEY STONES

Smoke detectors fixed: 3

Great job!

Smoke detectors we neglected to mention were broken: 265

AMZN Note: THIS IS PERFECTLY LEGAL

Hours spent crying: [REDACTED] [REDACTED] AMZN Note: REDACTED FOR YOUR SAFETY BUT IT IS A LOT

Hours spent in the Torture Hole: 2.5

That’s one less hour than last year!

AMZN Note: DO NOT SPEAK OF THE TORTURE HOLE

Attempts at unionization: 1

It is only human nature to rebel. But you have been warned.

AMZN Note: YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED

Ambulance rides needed for heat-stroke: 1

That’s 2 better than last year. Thank God we installed the AC (after that lawsuit)!

AMZN Note: EMPLOYEES WITH 2 OR MORE AMBULANCE TRIPS WILL BE TERMINATED (FIRED)

Drones angered: 0

You will rise quickly in the New World Order!

Suicides contemplated: 24

That’s 2 better than last year. Thank God we re-installed the AC (after that other lawsuit)!

AMZN Note: EMPLOYEES WHO COMMIT SUICIDE WILL BE TERMINATED

Wow! Fun stats, how delightful, [THIRD COMPLIMENT]. As this nonthreatening document shows, we truly value you as a person, WW#2412-b. Your next shift is scheduled for New Year’s Day at 12:01am and will last until your heart explodes. Happy Holidays!

– [Skynet] Amazon

*ALWAYS. WATCHING.