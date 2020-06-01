N

ow, more than ever: people unexpectedly show up at your house and say, “We’re here for you.”

Now, more than ever: people in bad neighborhoods without furniture are saying “from the comfort and safety of home.”

Now, more than ever: Marvel comic book characters are calling people on couches “heroes.”

Now, more than ever: people are trying to say “trying times” as many times as possible.

Now, more than ever: having a gameshow guy for a president is “unprecedented.”

Now, more than ever: cocksured people are saying, “uncertain times.”

Now, more than ever: people who aren’t historians are saying, “For over [fill in the blank] years, we’ve been…”

Now, more than ever: people who have never had any fluctuations in weight are saying “through thick and thin.”

Now, more than ever: people you’ve always considered strange are saying “new normal.”

Now, more than ever: people are asking the Leaning Tower of Pisa how it’s “holding up.”

Now, more than ever: messages in bottles are saying, “Help.”

Now, more than ever: people you’ve always considered beneath you are telling you to “Rise above.”

Now, more than ever: people without fingers are saying, “You can count on us.”

Now, more than ever: people that aren’t in your house are saying, “We’re in this together.”

Now, more than ever: people you’ve never met before are saying, “We’ve always been there for you.”

Now, more than ever: hermits are referencing “social distancing.”

Now, more than ever: people who’ve never thrown a punch are “fighting for you.”

Now, more than ever: people you’ve never been in contact with are saying, “There are still ways we can stay connected.”

Now, more than ever: people who aren’t special are saying “especially now.”

Now, more than ever: people are saying, “Now, more than ever.”