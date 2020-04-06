W

hile Paul Simon's “ 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover ” is one of his most famous songs, many people don't realize that he only mentions five different men who left their lovers. Even more people don't know that Simon wrote the remaining 45 ways that different people left their lovers, but eventually cut them “due to time constraints with vinyl records.”

Now, for the first time ever, all 50 ways you could leave your lover are being released in print, starting with the five that Simon kept in the song.

1. Slip out the back, Jack

2. Make a new plan, Stan

3. Don't need to be coy, Roy

4. Hop on the bus, Gus

5. Just drop off the key, Lee

The previously unseen 45:

6. Be too into board games, James

7. Finally say how you really feel, Neil

8. Act like a slob, Rob

9. Learn the unicycle, Michael

10. Cut them out of the will, Bill

11. Flee to a cave, Dave

12. Act like a dick, Dick

13. Put on You, Me, and Dupree, Charlie

14. Take on a new identity as a clown named Bozo, Joe

15. U.S. doesn't extradite with Guam, Tom

16. Misbehave at the bris, Chris

17. Don't act very Christian, Christian

18. Copy Stan's new plan, Dan

19. Ditch them in Central Park, Mark

20. Fake your death in a gorge, George

21. Flaunt that you love puns and you're devotion to the conservative party by referring to yourself as a Republi-Ken, Ken

22. Ford the river in your Ford, Edward

23. Leave, Steve

24. Keep on lyin', Brian

25. Canvass for Q-anon, Ron

26. Offer to pay alimony, Tony

27. The U.S. doesn't extradite there because it's a territory of the U.S. so there is no reason to—you're going away for a long time because you fell for the sting in Guam, Tom

28. Return to your home planet's spaceport, Blort

29. Finally use that canoe, Lou

30. Hide in the shitter, John

31. Create a spin-off with Jason Statham and the audience will flock, Rock

32. Tell them you're in love with Larry, Gary

33. Snap into a Slim Jim, Tim

34. Drive off in your Chrysler LeBaron, Aaron

35. Command their village set aflame, Engleworth Lord of the realm and Seventh of his Name

36. Calmly explain to Gary that he's not the one, your soulmate is Harry, Larry

37. Reveal your secret family, Buckley

38. Just be frank, Frank

39. Tell 'em they're not hot, Scott

40. Make him pay for his infidelity by setting him up for a crime he didn't commit and kill an old stalker of yours so you'll be sympathetic when you take your husband (portrayed by Ben Affleck in the movie) back and not be called crazy, Amy

41. Do the Dew, Drew

42. I already told you, Lou

43. Tell Gary that you just can't choose between him or Larry, Harry

44. Talk only about Daniel Tosh, Josh

45. Jump off the Staten Island Ferry, Jerry

46. While drinking your juice in the hood be a menace, Dennis

47. Be the one who knocks and don't falter, Walter

48. Just blame the fart, Art

49. Say they're not funny, Sonny

50. Make up some bullshit excuse, like, I don't know, you can only be partners with someone whose name flows in songs easily, and Garfunkel doesn't work that well when you're rhymin', Simon

