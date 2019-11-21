I

f you SEE something suspicious,SAY something to the authorities.

If you SEE something auspicious,

SAY something to your bookie.

If you SEE something superstitious,

SAY something to the Ghostbusters.

If you SEE something delicious,

SAY “that looks yummy!”

If you SEE something nutritious,

SAY “I think I’ll go back to the yummy thing from earlier.”

If you SEE something malicious,

SAY something else to the authorities.

If you SEE something ambitious,

SAY something encouraging.

If you SEE something lubricious,

SAY something smooth.

If you SEE something repetitious,

SAY “I’ve already seen that.”

If you SEE something repetitious,

SAY “I’ve already seen that.”

If you SEE something fictitious,

SAY something to a mental health professional.

If you SEE something surreptitious,

SAY something like, “gotcha!”

If you SEE something seditious,

SAY something to the authorities.

(or don’t)