A woman becomes obsessed with a widower and his son, hiring a private investigator and following them across the country. A couple travel to Sweden with their friends for a summer solstice festival. A Black man travels to meet his white girlfriend’s family and is introduced to their family business. A woman realizes she’s in love with her best friend and vows to stop his wedding by any means necessary. A novelist is injured in a car crash and gets taken care of by a former nurse, who happens to be his biggest fan. A subway token collector is mistaken for a coma patient’s fiancée and ingratiates herself into his family. A bride spends her wedding night playing a game with her husband’s family on their luxurious estate. A woman on her way to reunite with her fiancé stops at a motel and dines with the proprietor. A 13-year-old girl wakes up in a new body as a 30-year-old, with no memory of the intervening years. An insurance clerk takes care of an elevator operator in his apartment as she recovers from a suicide attempt. A group of young filmmakers travel to rural Texas to make an adult film. Two platonic friends make an adult film in a Pittsburgh suburb. A 42-year-old comedy writer dates a 17-year-old girl.

Answers:

1. Rom-com (Sleepless in Seattle)

2. Horror (Midsommar)

3. Horror (Get Out)

4. Rom-com (My Best Friend’s Wedding)

5. Horror (Misery)

6. Rom-com (While You Were Sleeping)

7. Horror (Ready or Not)

8. Horror (Psycho)

9. Rom-com (13 Going On 30)

10. Rom-com (The Apartment)

11. Horror (X)

12. Rom-com (Zack and Miri Make A Porno)

13. Rom-com (Manhattan)

