World History

H

Recall that John Hancock had a very large signature.

Name ONE (1) of the TWO (2) World Wars.

Understand that the Germans were the “bad guys” AND that the Americans were the “good guys.”

Name the following presidents: Washington, Lincoln, Kennedy, and ONE (1) of the Roosevelts. (Students familiar with Jefferson AND/OR Truman will receive an Advanced Placement credit.)

Science

istory will now begin in 1776. Students should be able to:

Students should be familiar with the following concepts from any TWO (2) of the THREE (3) major branches of science:

Biology – Any THREE (3) of the following: Kingdom, Phylum, Domain, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species.

Physics – Roy G. Biv.

Chemistry – Any FOUR (4) elements on the periodic table.

Math

The sum of the square of the sides of a right angle triangle is equal to the square of the hypotenuse of the triangle.

English

Students should:

Know that the conch shell in Lord of the Flies is a symbol of civilization and order (no further understanding of the novel is required; reading it is optional).

Have viewed ONE (1 ) of the following Kenneth Branagh movies: Much Ado About Nothing, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Hamlet, OR Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.

Be familiar with the proper use of TWO (2) of the following: there, their, they’re.

Foreign Language

Students enrolled in a foreign language class should be able to do the following in the language of the class:

State basic salutations.

Order from a menu with minimal pointing.

Say “I am American. Do you speak English?”

Arts

Arts requirements will be assessed on the following basis:

Music students will be expected to play “Stairway to Heaven” on an acoustic guitar.

Visual arts students will receive full credit for presenting any household object as an objet trouvé.

Theater students should be more or less capable of singing along with THREE (3) Broadway cast albums of their choosing. Students choosing to sing Hamilton will also receive their history credit.

Health

Health class will be evaluated on a pass-fail basis. Students who have not contracted coronavirus by the end of the school year will earn a pass.