hut Up: How Talking Makes It Harder to Communicate and Causes Large Fires

The Pee-Pee Principle: How a Few Loose Drops Can Elect a Pope

Ten Little Lies: Those Fingers You Have? They're Not Yours

Dogs: They Were Puppies Once

Losers: The Real Winners, Who Lost

The Nanny Corollary: How Fran Drescher Brought Down the Berlin Wall

Suck It Up: Why Breathing Is Actually Bad for You

New Ideas, Good Conversation, and Hot Food: Anecdotes from Angola Penitentiary

Sometimes Good, Sometimes Bad: The Story of Some Things

Getting Punched in the Neck Hurts: A Decade-Long Study

Observations: You Do Them with Your Eyes

Freak Off a Leash: How to Manage Your Submissive and Win the World Series

Dickens and Dickenson: Some Worlds Are Almost the Same

The Toilet Paper Conundrum: I Wipe And Wipe and It’s Never Enough

Grass Grows on the Ground

Nun of the Above: How Sister Act 2 Brought Down Gaddafi

Butter & Kites & Woodpecker & Light Bulb: A List of Random Words and Also Some Light Race Science

The Soup Phenomenon: It’s Real Hot

Guess Who: How Board Games Assassinated Robert Kennedy

Germans Are Australian, and Other Facts About Our Big Crazy World

Locked and Loaded: Guns Hurt Your Face

Riding the Wave: How to Grow Intelligently and Not Kidnap the Lindbergh Baby

Sit Still and Act Solid: How to Be an Egg in the Year 2020

Furbees: The Hidden Currency of Bhutan

Easy-Peasy: How to Solve World Hunger by Forgetting About It

Chain of Events: I Ran Into a Fence and It Hurt

Birds and Planes: They’re Different

Gurble-Garf: A Bunch of Weird Not-Words and My Thoughts on Slavery

How to Solve the JonBenét Ramsey Case and Make Friends Doing It

How to Save the World in One Step Plus a Lot More That Are Not in This Book

