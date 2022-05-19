  • Egg Nog
  • Amy Grant
  • Suburban Ennui
  • Clarissa Dalloway
  • Mortgage Amortization Calculator
  • The Bibliophile
  • Angela Lansbury
  • This Love (Taylor’s Version)
  • Chet Hanks
  • Mr. Farley
  • Wilma Fingerdoo
  • The Kid from Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree
  • Cholly Breedlove
  • Chernobyl
  • Jeff Spicolli
  • Lebowski
  • Reese’s Cup
  • Bartleby, The Scrivener
  • Chicken Wing
  • Almanzo
  • Sloth Boy
  • Lasagne
  • Cal Hockley
  • Glendale
  • Worcestershire Sauce
  • The Possum
  • The Pacifist
  • Jared
