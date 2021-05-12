  1. One of them is always getting a drink of water.
  2. There’s a loud chewer in the group.
  3. They look drowsy and could fall asleep at any moment.
  4. You are constantly interrupted. And it’s by the one everybody refers to as the “Annoying One.”
  5. Why do they conduct their personal grooming in public?
  6. They lash out, unprovoked.
  7. You know which ones to avoid when they are hungry.
  8. They could care less that you exist.
  9. One of them spends an inordinate amount of time in the bathroom—and smells like it.
  10. You wonder how creatures so dumb can survive in the world.

1-10: You are still working at home with your cats.
1-10: You returned to the office with your coworkers.

