- One of them is always getting a drink of water.
- There’s a loud chewer in the group.
- They look drowsy and could fall asleep at any moment.
- You are constantly interrupted. And it’s by the one everybody refers to as the “Annoying One.”
- Why do they conduct their personal grooming in public?
- They lash out, unprovoked.
- You know which ones to avoid when they are hungry.
- They could care less that you exist.
- One of them spends an inordinate amount of time in the bathroom—and smells like it.
- You wonder how creatures so dumb can survive in the world.
1-10: You are still working at home with your cats.
1-10: You returned to the office with your coworkers.
MORE LIKE THIS