A Kayak – Kayaking is the perfect pandemic-proof activity, not to mention the perfect way to take advantage of the summer that hasn’t happened yet! Hm? No, sorry, you were saying something.
Toilet Paper – Ha! Toilet paper! Get it? Because it’s flying off the shelves right now. And who knows how long we’ll be inside: could be 10, maybe even 12 more days. She’ll love this little joke that has not gotten old at all.
2020 Planner – With all this extra time, she’ll enjoy planning out her days. After all, pandemics are all about productivity! It’ll also be a nice way to remind her that all of this “craziness” will be over soon. Oh, very funny. Ha-ha. I think I would’ve noticed if it was December already, idiot. Wouldn’t it be cold? Wait, warmest year since when?
JetBlue Gift Card – Flights are soooo cheap right now. Sure, the ticket is non-refundable, but by the time it hits October, she’s going to be thrilled that she booked a flight to Milan way back in… uh… May. Yeah, it’s May.
Elliptical Machine – There’s nothing worse than getting out of shape during a pandemic, right? Nothing. It can’t get any worse than that. It can’t get worse! It can’t get worse. Look at me. It’s not gonna get worse, right? It won’t. It can’t. She still has a will to live, and so do I! I mean, so do you!
Ibuprofen – This one’s foolproof.
And now a quick joke...
“I’d like you better if you had blonde hair,” I say condescendingly to the squirrel outside my house.