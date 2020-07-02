M

ovies Based on Books Based on History

Jim Gaffigan Stand-Up Comedy Specials with Jokes You’ve Plagiarized to Your Kids

Dramas with Enough Seasons to Keep Your Marriage Alive

Vietnam War Movies That Explain Why Your Father Was Like That

Biopics About Musicians You Brag About Having Seen Live

Dramas Starring Your Favorite Actress Michelle Pfeiffer, Whom You Assure Your Wife She Looks Just Like

Just the Martin Scorsese Movies That Feature The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter”

'70s Movies to Make Your Kids Understand Why You Had a Crush on Barbra Streisand

Bingeworthy British Crime Dramas You’ll Wake Up From Your Nap in Time for the Finale

True Crime Documentaries That Will Make You Feel Like the Best Husband

Foreign Dramas You’ll Sit Through Because They’re About French Lesbians

Sci-Fi Movies You’ll Lament Are Just Worse Versions of Star Wars

Comedy Blockbusters with Bikini-Clad Women on the Poster

Sitcoms That Reinforce Your Family Dynamic of “Fun Dad, Strict Mom”

Movies From Your Youth You Can’t Believe Your Kids Consider Cult Classics

Sports Movies About the Golden Age Before Hockey Players Had to Wear Helmets

Slowly-Paced Independent Comedies with Large Subtitles for the Nearsighted Hard-of-Hearing

Prestige Dramas with Male Anti-Heroes You Won’t Admit You Relate To

Romantic Comedies You’ll Claim Your Daughter Made You Watch

Westerns That Glamorize the Genocide of Native Americans, But Hey, At Least They Acknowledge That Native Americans Exist

M*A*S*H