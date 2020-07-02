Jim Gaffigan Stand-Up Comedy Specials with Jokes You’ve Plagiarized to Your Kids
Dramas with Enough Seasons to Keep Your Marriage Alive
Vietnam War Movies That Explain Why Your Father Was Like That
Biopics About Musicians You Brag About Having Seen Live
Dramas Starring Your Favorite Actress Michelle Pfeiffer, Whom You Assure Your Wife She Looks Just Like
Just the Martin Scorsese Movies That Feature The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter”
'70s Movies to Make Your Kids Understand Why You Had a Crush on Barbra Streisand
Bingeworthy British Crime Dramas You’ll Wake Up From Your Nap in Time for the Finale
True Crime Documentaries That Will Make You Feel Like the Best Husband
Foreign Dramas You’ll Sit Through Because They’re About French Lesbians
Sci-Fi Movies You’ll Lament Are Just Worse Versions of Star Wars
Comedy Blockbusters with Bikini-Clad Women on the Poster
Sitcoms That Reinforce Your Family Dynamic of “Fun Dad, Strict Mom”
Movies From Your Youth You Can’t Believe Your Kids Consider Cult Classics
Sports Movies About the Golden Age Before Hockey Players Had to Wear Helmets
Slowly-Paced Independent Comedies with Large Subtitles for the Nearsighted Hard-of-Hearing
Prestige Dramas with Male Anti-Heroes You Won’t Admit You Relate To
Romantic Comedies You’ll Claim Your Daughter Made You Watch
Westerns That Glamorize the Genocide of Native Americans, But Hey, At Least They Acknowledge That Native Americans Exist
M*A*S*H