- People you have sort of dated.
- People you have definitely dated.
- Brother you occasionally talk to when you need something.
- Sister you occasionally talk to when she needs something.
- Your uncle’s third ex-wife.
- Friend who only announces recent breaks from Facebook and subsequent returns to Facebook.
- Bullies from the 7th grade whom you like to keep tabs on just in case.
- Best friends from high school whom you have not spoken to since graduation and likely never will.
- A friend of a friend of a friend of your ex.
- People who have made a sudden career pivot to real estate.
- A company that sells cabana shirts, which you’ve been thinking of buying for a few weeks now.
- A work acquaintance from four jobs ago you once drank with every night for six months and then never heard from again.
- People you’ve never met who just got engaged. Good for them!
- Your mother.
- A spam account posing as your mother after her account got hacked again.
- In-laws who only comment with passive-aggressive suggestions about having kids.
- Former neighbor who once coached your little league team and now posts about Alex Jones.
- An ad for sustainable sneakers, to complement the one for cabana shirts you clicked on earlier.
- People who always seem to be at Disneyland.
- People who would definitely know if you blocked them.
- Complete strangers who know 189 of the same people you do.
- Someone you suspect was at the insurrection in the US Capitol.
- Someone you know was at the insurrection in the US Capitol.
- Just photos of children. Who are these children? Are you supposed to know their parents?
- Same thing but with dogs. No complaints on this one.
- A profile whose only content is five straight years of unacknowledged birthday messages.
- Promotion for adult skateboarding classes after you Googled “How old is Tony Hawk?”—you could wear your new cabana shirt and sneakers to that!
- 300 Russian bots.
