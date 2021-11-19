- You’ve decided to make the long trip back home, despite everyone telling you not to.
- You’re reminded just how much you dislike your home soil. It’s coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere.
- There’s been talk of nothing but politics for ninety minutes, which leads to thirty minutes of epic fighting.
- Your loved ones have turned against you, and you have no one to blame but yourself.
- Despite it being fairly obvious, your pregnant friend’s wife won’t say who the father of her baby is.
- You’re a teenage girl who has chosen a very inopportune time to be honest with everyone about who you truly are.
- You discuss how the future of the republic hinges on one rogue Senator.
- You make sure you have an accurate Midichlorian count.*
- You’d think your young friend would be a little more grateful. It’s unheard of for someone his age to be offered a seat with the adults.
- A loved one has clearly changed since you last saw them. “You’re breaking my heart! You’re going down a path I can’t follow!”
- You try to finish off all that remains.
- The only reason you’re there is because you owe someone a life debt.
- You don’t know it, but the old man sitting at the head of the table is secretly working on a plan to overthrow the senate.
1-13: The Star Wars Prequels
1-13*: Thanksgiving
*Yes, even 8. But only if you’re at George Lucas’ house, aka the only household that takes Midichloreans seriously.
More Like This
Comedy Courses