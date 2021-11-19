You’ve decided to make the long trip back home, despite everyone telling you not to. You’re reminded just how much you dislike your home soil. It’s coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere. There’s been talk of nothing but politics for ninety minutes, which leads to thirty minutes of epic fighting. Your loved ones have turned against you, and you have no one to blame but yourself. Despite it being fairly obvious, your pregnant friend’s wife won’t say who the father of her baby is. You’re a teenage girl who has chosen a very inopportune time to be honest with everyone about who you truly are. You discuss how the future of the republic hinges on one rogue Senator. You make sure you have an accurate Midichlorian count.* You’d think your young friend would be a little more grateful. It’s unheard of for someone his age to be offered a seat with the adults. A loved one has clearly changed since you last saw them. “You’re breaking my heart! You’re going down a path I can’t follow!” You try to finish off all that remains. The only reason you’re there is because you owe someone a life debt. You don’t know it, but the old man sitting at the head of the table is secretly working on a plan to overthrow the senate.

1-13: The Star Wars Prequels

1-13*: Thanksgiving

*Yes, even 8. But only if you’re at George Lucas’ house, aka the only household that takes Midichloreans seriously.

