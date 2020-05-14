1

. “i like my body when it is with your body”

2. “i not not you”

3. “will I complete the mystery of my flesh”

4. “open to me!”

5. “we are for each other”

6. “…the holy city which is your face…”

7. “i carry your heart (i carry it in my heart)”

8. “breasts will be breasts thighs will be thighs”

9. “i make stern against your charming strength”

10. “the voice of your eyes is deeper than all roses”

11. “thy hair is one kingdom”

12. “thy forehead is a flight of flowers”

13. “…i love you”

14. “i hate you”

E.E. Cummings: 1-14

Mirror Selfie: 1-14