- Kale
- Swiss chard
- Baby kale
- Frisee
- Dino kale
- A bouquet of flat-leaf parsley
- Curly kale
- A bunch of spiky weeds
- Lacinato kale
- Two green inchworms, live
- Green kale
- One red beetle, dead
- Red kale
2. Community and new friends! Join other really fun individuals who appreciate CSA, shared meals, and good times. Exciting, new pals you might make include:
- Those who are on diets
- Those who extol the virtues of kale
- Those who appreciate parsley as a plate garnish
- Goats and those who munch on weeds
- Birds and those who snack on inchworms and beetles
- Inchworms, beetles, and those who, ostensibly, consume and/or live in assorted weeds
3. Meal inspiration! Branch out and try new dishes inspired by all of the ingredients in your CSA box. Possible dinners you might enjoy after you receive your weekly share include:
- Three crunchy taco supremes
- Two cheeseburger extra value meal
- One large pepperoni pizza
4. Green living and sustainability! Reduce your carbon footprint and do your part to help save the planet. By joining a CSA, you’ll not only minimize your environmental impact by buying local, organic produce, but you’ll also adopt and consistently employ another eco-friendly habit:
- Composting, in particular, all the items from #1 above
