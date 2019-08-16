1

Kale

Swiss chard

Baby kale

Frisee

Dino kale

A bouquet of flat-leaf parsley

Curly kale

A bunch of spiky weeds

Lacinato kale

Two green inchworms, live

Green kale

One red beetle, dead

Red kale

. Fresh, local, seasonal foods! Look forward to a wide variety of items in your CSA box. The vast, diverse array might include:

2. Community and new friends! Join other really fun individuals who appreciate CSA, shared meals, and good times. Exciting, new pals you might make include:

Those who are on diets

Those who extol the virtues of kale

Those who appreciate parsley as a plate garnish

Goats and those who munch on weeds

Birds and those who snack on inchworms and beetles

Inchworms, beetles, and those who, ostensibly, consume and/or live in assorted weeds

3. Meal inspiration! Branch out and try new dishes inspired by all of the ingredients in your CSA box. Possible dinners you might enjoy after you receive your weekly share include:

Three crunchy taco supremes

Two cheeseburger extra value meal

One large pepperoni pizza

4. Green living and sustainability! Reduce your carbon footprint and do your part to help save the planet. By joining a CSA, you’ll not only minimize your environmental impact by buying local, organic produce, but you’ll also adopt and consistently employ another eco-friendly habit:

Composting, in particular, all the items from #1 above

