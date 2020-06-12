P

epper spray – $11,000

Compressed vapor-release capsules to maintain social distancing – $300,000

Aerodynamic soft foam peace-keeping aides – $90,000

Bespoke Tom Ford rapid response tactical outerwear – $475,000

Burberry bomb dampening blankets – $26,000

Tires for undercover surveillance Lamborghini Aventador – $20,000

LAV-150 Gage Commando tank for community outreach event – $1.7 million

Grenade launchers for elementary school security checkpoints – $58,000

Web monitoring of dark web Antifa chat forums at nationalww2museum.org – $60,000

Hand rehabilitation treatments for officers injured in the line of duty – $750,000

Phony thank you cards from supportive citizens for press conference display – $7,000

Tactical night-vision goggles – $80,000

Tactical day-vision sunglasses- $81,000

Tactical fish tackle for water crimes unit – $2,500

Nightstick, badge and handcuff polish – $40,000

Psychological support and counseling for traumatized police horses – $25,000

Dry cleaning expenses caused by hemophiliac protesters – $15,000

Hypersonic “brown noise” emitter – $3,000

Brown noise cancelling headphones – $17,000

Dry cleaning expenses for officers who forget to wear their brown noise cancelling headphones – $20,000

“Good cop, bad cop” improv lessons – $36,000

Actor salaries for social media “hug a cop” posts – $6,000

Alibi script writer fees – $48,000

Body camera software updates – $3.50

Anti-terror training expenses – $850,000

“Hand-to-hand combat atop a moving train” training expenses – $400,000

Medieval siege defense training expenses – $375,000

Printing costs for “Get Out of Jail Free Card” awarded to top donors at monthly fundraiser – $1,800

Deep sea submersible – $3.3 million

Hydraulically-powered, carbon fiber exosuits with 2.91 GHz ionized plasma blasters – $1.41 million

Research and development for precogs and PreCrime project – $2.2 million

De-escalation training for new recruits – Data not available