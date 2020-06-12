Compressed vapor-release capsules to maintain social distancing – $300,000
Aerodynamic soft foam peace-keeping aides – $90,000
Bespoke Tom Ford rapid response tactical outerwear – $475,000
Burberry bomb dampening blankets – $26,000
Tires for undercover surveillance Lamborghini Aventador – $20,000
LAV-150 Gage Commando tank for community outreach event – $1.7 million
Grenade launchers for elementary school security checkpoints – $58,000
Web monitoring of dark web Antifa chat forums at nationalww2museum.org – $60,000
Hand rehabilitation treatments for officers injured in the line of duty – $750,000
Phony thank you cards from supportive citizens for press conference display – $7,000
Tactical night-vision goggles – $80,000
Tactical day-vision sunglasses- $81,000
Tactical fish tackle for water crimes unit – $2,500
Nightstick, badge and handcuff polish – $40,000
Psychological support and counseling for traumatized police horses – $25,000
Dry cleaning expenses caused by hemophiliac protesters – $15,000
Hypersonic “brown noise” emitter – $3,000
Brown noise cancelling headphones – $17,000
Dry cleaning expenses for officers who forget to wear their brown noise cancelling headphones – $20,000
“Good cop, bad cop” improv lessons – $36,000
Actor salaries for social media “hug a cop” posts – $6,000
Alibi script writer fees – $48,000
Body camera software updates – $3.50
Anti-terror training expenses – $850,000
“Hand-to-hand combat atop a moving train” training expenses – $400,000
Medieval siege defense training expenses – $375,000
Printing costs for “Get Out of Jail Free Card” awarded to top donors at monthly fundraiser – $1,800
Deep sea submersible – $3.3 million
Hydraulically-powered, carbon fiber exosuits with 2.91 GHz ionized plasma blasters – $1.41 million
Research and development for precogs and PreCrime project – $2.2 million
De-escalation training for new recruits – Data not available