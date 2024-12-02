Were you forced into the crevasse, or did you enter for personal reasons?

Did you hit rock bottom, or is it ice all the way down?

Drilling down, what were the pros and cons (personally and professionally) about your time while wedged?

Would you say your time off in the fissure without food and water reignited or dampened your passion for e-commerce?

How did you keep up with e-com trends while pining for just a thin line of warm sunlight?

Do you have any other history of being trapped in a cold, unforgiving abyss, or was this a first for you?

There’s nothing inherently wrong with enjoying some time off, so be honest—are you the kind of person who likes being trapped alone in glacial chasms?

Take up any hobbies in the hole?

Funny, my algorithm just gave me a video of a skier falling into a crevasse. You think these things are listening to us?

We’re big on self-starters here. Did you teach yourself anything new about SEO or product sourcing with all that time on your hands within the icy cavity?

Did you learn anything about resourcefulness in the crevasse? Or are you more of a wait around for someone else to help you kind of guy?

If I hired you, how do I know you won’t find your way into another subterranean space, say, six to twelve months from now?

Would you say it’s a fair assessment that, on first impression, getting stuck in a crevasse could reflect poorly on you? Why or why not?

Hmm, not sure how asking for more money will sound coming from a guy still thawing out. I figured you’d be less financially motivated after such a nightmarish threat to your life. You sure you want me to run that up the ladder?

We deeply appreciate your time recounting the crevasse incident with us over the last five interviews. Unfortunately, we will be continuing with other candidates. Thank you!

