- Nice to meet you!
- Thanks so much for fitting me in today. Yeah, the full bikini line please.
- Oh, right, sorry, I have to take off my jeans. Haven’t done that in front of a person for a while!
- Sorry, that was a weird thing to say.
- Cold outside, huh?
- Just a heads up, it’s been like a really long time since I’ve gotten a wax.
- Um, about two years? I know. Can’t say I didn’t warn ya!
- Oh, I just lay down right here? Okay.
- Yeah, I know it’s a lot. Ha. Sorry.
- Today’s actually my first day fully vaccinated! I knew this was the first thing I wanted to do, ha. Ripping off the band-aid, if you will.
- Oh, nice! Which one did you get?
- Ah, yeah, I got Pfizer, too. Cool.
- My weekend was good! Just went to the park, socially distanced. How was yours?
- AGH, OUCH! Shit. No, I’m okay. No, really, I’m good. Sorry.
- Oh that sounds like fun. It feels like so long since I've seen another person.
- I know, it's so weird to socialize again! I think I have to relearn everything.
- Right? I get that. I kind of feel like I’m on a different page than a lot of people. It’s like everyone’s just changed so much this year. I feel I don’t even know some people anymore.
- Totally, it’s like I’m a completely different person than I was last year. When you don’t have the option to see anyone, you’re forced to really sit alone with your thoughts and face them, you know? It’s such a good opportunity for growth, but at the same time, I’m like– MOTHERFUCKER! OW!
- No, I’m sorry, I have sensitive skin.
- It’s okay, really! Yeah, I’m sure, you can keep going.
- Yeah, exactly. Wait, do you listen to Brene Brown’s podcast?
- Same! She’s so smart. It’s like she’s always saying about doing the work around shame and then putting up those boundaries. And I feel like I’m going to need to put a lot of that into practice now when I finally am able to see all these people in my life again. Cause in order to value my own time and protect my energy and be the very best version of my–GODDAMMIT, AGH!
- No, no! I’m sorry. I just have really sensitive skin. No, really, you did nothing wrong!
- Yeah, exactly, like I was saying, it’s about protecting yourself from the people in your life who cause you pain, and I feel like this year was such a profound example of that. Exactly.
- Well how did your sister respond to that?
- Yes, that’s what my therapist was saying!
- Actually, we just started a new book in my self-development book club about that. I have a friend who loved it and it’s like– FUCKING CHRIST, OH MY GOD! AGH!
- No, it’s okay! I just didn’t remember how painful this was.
- No, really, I’m okay!
- Are you okay?
- No, I’m not crying. I promise, it’s just bad allergies.
- Done? Oh, phew.
- Yeah, same to you! And I think you should really tell your sister about your new boundary, it sounds like you'd be in a better space about it.
- Do you take Venmo tips?
- Actually, wait, let me just save your number in my phone.
- What are you doing tomorrow? Do you wanna come to book club?
