  • I create my own reality.
  • I practice kindness with anyone who agrees with me.
  • I give thanks to anyone who will listen to me rant for hours at the bus stop.
  • Happiness is not a theory. It's a way of life that I need more evidence for.
  • I’m strong enough to cope with the fluctuating palpations my theories give me.
  • I accept that most people aren't as smart as me.
  • My inner resilience will help me carry on no matter what “scientists” say.
  • Life is to be lived, even if it’s controlled completely by the Illuminati.
  • Today, I will focus on the truth. Eventually, it will come out on some forum.
  • I don’t have all the answers about Area 51, but I will continue to tell the world I do.
  • I am thankful for the justifiable evidence I have gathered about our Flat Earth.
  • Every day I gain wisdom and use it to aggressively educate my friends, family, and former classmates on social media.
  • I use the pieces and moments of my life to justify why Elvis is still alive.
  • Life gives me limitless ways to interpret the lies they tell us about Global Warming.
  • With love and abundance, I question anything that doesn’t serve me or my theories on 5G radiation.
  • The possibilities of Tupac’s whereabouts are endless.
  • I gently remind myself that the moon landings were filmed by the government & Stanley Kubrick to sell leftover space ice cream.
  • I give myself permission to mock nonbelievers.
  • My drive and ambition will help me explain theories on Sasquatch and his love of hot dogs.
