- I create my own reality.
- I practice kindness with anyone who agrees with me.
- I give thanks to anyone who will listen to me rant for hours at the bus stop.
- Happiness is not a theory. It's a way of life that I need more evidence for.
- I’m strong enough to cope with the fluctuating palpations my theories give me.
- I accept that most people aren't as smart as me.
- My inner resilience will help me carry on no matter what “scientists” say.
- Life is to be lived, even if it’s controlled completely by the Illuminati.
- Today, I will focus on the truth. Eventually, it will come out on some forum.
- I don’t have all the answers about Area 51, but I will continue to tell the world I do.
- I am thankful for the justifiable evidence I have gathered about our Flat Earth.
- Every day I gain wisdom and use it to aggressively educate my friends, family, and former classmates on social media.
- I use the pieces and moments of my life to justify why Elvis is still alive.
- Life gives me limitless ways to interpret the lies they tell us about Global Warming.
- With love and abundance, I question anything that doesn’t serve me or my theories on 5G radiation.
- The possibilities of Tupac’s whereabouts are endless.
- I gently remind myself that the moon landings were filmed by the government & Stanley Kubrick to sell leftover space ice cream.
- I give myself permission to mock nonbelievers.
- My drive and ambition will help me explain theories on Sasquatch and his love of hot dogs.
