- A lot of time is spent walking aimlessly around a small empty space.
- In order to access your emotions, well-meaning but pushed-for-time professionals ask you to revisit childhood trauma.
- You hardly ever change out of your gray sweatsuit.
- The curtains remain closed, apart from the rare occasion you're ready to perform for an audience.
- The “audience” is entirely composed of friends and relatives who, if they were honest, would have preferred to stay at home.
- Cigarette breaks are the only reason you venture outside.
- Your oldest pals don't understand why you've been acting so weird lately, muttering the same torturous monologue for hours on end instead of engaging in regular small talk.
- People keep telling you to speak up.
- You wish you could get out of the Movement Therapy workshops. Last time you were asked to embody a “joyful teardrop.”
- You've been encouraged to take part in various community-based projects because the facilities you rely on are chronically underfunded.
- Trust exercises have proved counterproductive.
- Sometimes you feel like you'll never get off the floor, or stop listening to Enya on loop.
- Close family and friends are worried about your future prospects.
- When it's finally over, it will be very hard, if not impossible, to accurately describe what you've just been through.
Experimental College Drama Course: 1-14
Depression: 1-14
