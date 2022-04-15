- Claims to be different than all the other ones
- Goes on for way too long
- Opens the door for a promise of relief, which never actually arrives
- Asks you to recall generational trauma
- Leads you to drink, and drink, and drink some more
- Requires faith in the process
- Contains only four questions of actual importance
- Has you and everyone else your age searching for what has been broken, but only one person will find it
- Tells you that you’re part of a group that is “chosen”
- Leaves you feeling unexpectedly optimistic
1-10: Passover
1-4, 6-10: Online personality quiz (and sometimes 5, depending on the quiz)
Related
Resources