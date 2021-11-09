The Second City Comedy Classes - 10% off with code PIC
  1. You’re moving from one perfectly curated scene to the next.
  2. You’re surrounded by disappointing father figures.
  3. The staff is smarmy and vaguely European.
  4. There’s a child smoking a cigarette.
  5. The music playing in the background was composed by Mark Mothersbaugh.
  6. Each item in your cart could be used in a caper or to decorate a mid-century apartment.
  7. You’re torn between childlike whimsy and adult depression.
  8. Bill Murray’s there, he’s been drinking.
  9. Anjelica Huston’s there, she’s delightfully macabre.
  10. You’re gorging yourself on Swedish Meatballs.

1-9: Wes Anderson film
1-10: Ikea

