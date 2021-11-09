- You’re moving from one perfectly curated scene to the next.
- You’re surrounded by disappointing father figures.
- The staff is smarmy and vaguely European.
- There’s a child smoking a cigarette.
- The music playing in the background was composed by Mark Mothersbaugh.
- Each item in your cart could be used in a caper or to decorate a mid-century apartment.
- You’re torn between childlike whimsy and adult depression.
- Bill Murray’s there, he’s been drinking.
- Anjelica Huston’s there, she’s delightfully macabre.
- You’re gorging yourself on Swedish Meatballs.
1-9: Wes Anderson film
1-10: Ikea
