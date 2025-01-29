9:00 AM: Wake up refreshed after a full night’s speed sleep (one wink of sleep).

9:01 AM: Roll out of bed. Read Intermezzo before hitting floor.

9:05 AM: Break fall with a second roll. Pop up into a full-speed run. Meet friends for breakfast. Text your order.

9:05 AM: Speed read The Divine Comedy in peripheral vision while sending text. Arrive. Leave.

9:15 AM: Incorporate more art into life. Maps says you can be at MoMA in five. Stop for nothing. Make it four.

9:30 AM: Enjoy all 200,000 works of art at a dead sprint.

10:00 AM: Arrive at Central Park without breaking stride for a speed date.

10:15 AM: Marriage.

10:45 AM: Labor.

11:15 AM: Fight with your 15-year-old son.

11:20 AM: Speed read Ulysses.

11:30 AM: Messy divorce.

11:40 AM: Bump into old high school lover. Should you?

11:41 AM: Labor.

11:45 AM: Finally commit to getting your MFA.

11:46 AM: All done.

12:30 PM: Lose only seven minutes reading In Search of Lost Time.

12:37 PM: Make blended family work. Smile through it all.

12:48 PM: Post-lunch-life crises.

12:55 PM: Discover renewed sense of self.

1:10 PM: Low key afternoon streaming entire online Criterion Collection library at 750,000x speed.

1:15 PM: Lunch.

1:15 PM: Re-read Proust. Consider how your reading of Proust changes as you change. Post thoughts to IG story.

1:15 PM: Read all of the internet.

1:15 PM: Take a break from the hustle and bustle to be a tourist in your city (finally). Transmute body into massless particles and travel through midtown at the speed of light toward Statue of Liberty.

1:15 PM: Reward self with a little treat for proving of Einstein’s theory of relativity. A theory you speed read.

∞:∞ PM: Enjoy quiet, early Sunday in the warm glow of the universe's heat death.

∞:∞ PM Update Goodreads.

