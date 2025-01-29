9:00 AM: Wake up refreshed after a full night’s speed sleep (one wink of sleep).
9:01 AM: Roll out of bed. Read Intermezzo before hitting floor.
9:05 AM: Break fall with a second roll. Pop up into a full-speed run. Meet friends for breakfast. Text your order.
9:05 AM: Speed read The Divine Comedy in peripheral vision while sending text. Arrive. Leave.
9:15 AM: Incorporate more art into life. Maps says you can be at MoMA in five. Stop for nothing. Make it four.
9:30 AM: Enjoy all 200,000 works of art at a dead sprint.
10:00 AM: Arrive at Central Park without breaking stride for a speed date.
10:15 AM: Marriage.
10:45 AM: Labor.
11:15 AM: Fight with your 15-year-old son.
11:20 AM: Speed read Ulysses.
11:30 AM: Messy divorce.
11:40 AM: Bump into old high school lover. Should you?
11:41 AM: Labor.
11:45 AM: Finally commit to getting your MFA.
11:46 AM: All done.
12:30 PM: Lose only seven minutes reading In Search of Lost Time.
12:37 PM: Make blended family work. Smile through it all.
12:48 PM: Post-lunch-life crises.
12:55 PM: Discover renewed sense of self.
1:10 PM: Low key afternoon streaming entire online Criterion Collection library at 750,000x speed.
1:15 PM: Lunch.
1:15 PM: Re-read Proust. Consider how your reading of Proust changes as you change. Post thoughts to IG story.
1:15 PM: Read all of the internet.
1:15 PM: Take a break from the hustle and bustle to be a tourist in your city (finally). Transmute body into massless particles and travel through midtown at the speed of light toward Statue of Liberty.
1:15 PM: Reward self with a little treat for proving of Einstein’s theory of relativity. A theory you speed read.
∞:∞ PM: Enjoy quiet, early Sunday in the warm glow of the universe's heat death.
∞:∞ PM Update Goodreads.