bipartisan, adjective
² a French baked good for bisexuals
Example: On Sundays, Kathleen often eats a bipartisan and thinks about her past lovers, both male and female.
joint resolution, noun
² a goal or effort made by someone to take greater care of the sensitive areas where their bones meet
Example: After being diagnosed with arthritis, Diane made a joint resolution not to attempt any more roundhouse kicks.
ballot, noun
² a lesser known form of ballet that is louder, more excessive, and more outlandish
Example: Not knowing theater was performing a ballot, the Cliftons were surprised at the cartwheel solo and repeated chest-thumping, and were downright disgusted at the t-shirt cannon.
gerrymandering, verb
² when people named Gerry walk slowly and without clear direction
Example: We groaned when we realized Uncle Gerry was coming to the mall with us; his gerrymandering means we always lose him in the food court.
caucus, noun
² a group of Caucasians, often traveling together
Example: Look over there, a caucus spotted in the wild making their pilgrimage from The Gap to brunch.
lame duck, noun
² derogatory term for a waterfowl
Example: The swan lost lake privileges after she referred to Marcus as a “lame duck.”
bully pulpit, verb
² when a mean-spirited individual juices a fruit and leaves in the soft fragments
Example: When life gives you oranges, hand them to Trevor so he can bully pulpit orange juice and offer it to his victims.
incumbent, noun
² a misshapen cucumber
Example: Well kids, the salad looks a little strange because the grocery store only had incumbents left.
Germane, proper noun
² female version of Germany
Example: Often overlooked by historians and geographers alike, Germane was frequently in the shadow of Germany, despite being responsible for most of the work.
ratified, verb
² when rats put their own creative spin on a person, place or thing
Example: Sure the old house had charm, but it didn't really pop until it was infested and ratified.
protest, adjective
² the state of being in favor of taking an exam
Example: Study hall was bittersweet for Sally; she loved it because she was studious, but she was teased mercilessly because the other students knew she was protest.
mandate, noun
² an appointment in which two men meet and discuss topics relating to them and other men
Example: Chris and Tyler had their mandate on Thursday, January 6th, so they could finally talk, man to man, about Y chromosomes, beards, and prostate health.
