C

onnor J. speaks French and loves his mother.

Sam G. loves his mother but does believe she should go to prison for at least 10 years and up to 99 years if she has an abortion.

Cam A. enjoys freestyle rapping.

Cam W. wants to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Will B. thinks women should not be allowed to have an abortion even when the child is a product of incest.

Luke P. is a crossfit enthusiast who believes that God spoke to him.

Andrew J. is a born-again Christian who thinks rape should not be an exception in the abortion law.

Jed W. is a singer-songwriter after Hannah’s heart.

Chris E. is after Hannah’s right to choose.

Garrett P. is from Birmingham and looking for love.

Dan R. is from Birmingham and does not care that there is less than 25% support for banning abortion in any state.

Answers:

Alabama state senators – Sam G., Cam W., Will B., Andrew J., Chris E., Dan R.

The Bachelorette contestants – Connor J., Cam A., Luke P., Jed W., Garrett P.

