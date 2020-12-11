Y

ou listened to “Sex Playlist” approximately 0 times this year.

You listened to “Running Playlist” 5 times in March and then once in April and then never again.

You got bored and exited “The Daily” podcast halfway through, 17 times.

You got sad and exited “The Daily” podcast two minutes in, 45 times.

You skipped approximately 3 million seconds of ads. You over-skipped 2 million times and had to hit the 30-second back button which was tooo far back, so you basically heard the whole ad anyway. You own a Casper mattress now.

You pity-listened to your friend’s new pandemic comedy podcast once so you’d have an answer next time he asked if you “Tuned in with Tim” haha ughhh.

You listened to Maroon 5's “She Will Be Loved” 283 times. Do NOT tap on her window knock on her door.

You were in the top 1% of Maroon 5's “She Will Be Loved” listeners. She is a beauty queen of ONLY 18!! Okay this song is messed up actually.

You listened to one political podcast, and recited it as your own opinion for the next three weeks. That can be our secret.

You listened to Nickelback ironically 7 times.

You listened to Taylor Swift unironically 75 times.

You listened to “Rain Sounds” every night at 10pm because we suspect you are very very scared of the dark. Did someone tap on your window? Maybe knock on your door?

Your Top Genres were:

Scared Depressed Horny? Scared, Depressed, and Horny Pop

You listened to more music this year than ever before. It was mostly Maroon 5. This cannot be our secret, we are calling the cops.