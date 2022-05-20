- They both like caviar and making people cry
- They really don’t care to hear your opinions
- They are confident their family is better than yours
- Neither of them shop at Walmart
- Empathy is not in their vocabulary
- Neither would do well working an hourly job
- They both went to boarding school
- They probably wouldn’t like the outfit you have on today—or ever
- They wish people would just calm down about the socioeconomic divide
- They struggle to find the words to express their emotions
- They voted for Trump, but would rather not talk about it
- They both have a separate guest house, and if they’re ever obligated to let you stay with them—that’s where they’re putting you
- They both use “summer” as a verb and “misunderstood” as an adjective to describe themselves
- If they passed you in the street, they probably wouldn’t say hi
- And last but certainly not least, they both have much better things to do with their time than get to know you
