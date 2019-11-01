1

. You have worked in the industry for a long time, how have you seen this terrorist organization grow?

2. Which part of leading the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria has the steepest learning curve?

3. As the leader of one of the largest terrorist organizations in the world, do my opinions matter?

4. Can you show me examples of crimes against humanity the organization has been working on?

5. Have any of the successful employees previously in this position progressed to something other than death, maximum security prison, or a life of hiding in an impenetrable compound?

6. Would I be able to represent ISIS at industry conferences?

7. How do I compare to the other disturbed jihadist candidates you have interviewed for this position?

8. I have been reading about the organization’s history, could you tell me more about ISIS founder and Jordanian Salafi jihadist Abu Musab al-Zarqawi?

9. Can you talk a little bit about the global network of terrorists I will be working with? Is it a nice community?

10. If you were an animal, which one would you be and why?