Oh boy, an entire aisle in the grocery store dedicated to Halloween candy. If I buy treats now I’ll be tempted to eat them. Things could get out of hand and I don’t want a repeat of last year: I ate the entire bag and didn’t have any left for the trick or treaters. Then again, if I don’t buy them now, I’ll have to buy them on Halloween and this place will be a zoo.

I’ll just buy the small bag of mini-chocolate bars. That way I can’t eat any because, if I do, I won’t have enough for the trick or treaters. I wouldn’t want to disappoint the kids. Not again.

The big bag is a safer purchase. Now it won’t be the end of the world if I have one. Or two. I mean, there’s 100 in the bag. Sure, I don’t usually get more than a dozen kids in costumes, but I don’t want to risk having to turn away trick or treaters. I’d hate to disappoint the kids two years in a row.

I know, I’ll purposefully buy the ones I don’t like. Temptation removed. It’s not like I’ll end up eating a bunch of chocolate bars I don’t even like. Not again, anyways. But then I’d be punishing the children by forcing my least favorite chocolate onto them. Making the trick or treaters atone for my snacking sins is no way to make up for last year.

The variety pack is definitely the way to go. Give the kids a little bit of everything. Uh-oh, most of these have peanuts. I better get the peanut-free ones. But then I’d be denying kids who love peanuts some of the best chocolate bars. I guess I’ve got no choice but to buy the peanut-free pack as well. Problem solved. Everyone gets what they want.

Okay, I’ve got 200 mini-chocolate bars in my house. It’s just me and the chocolate bars. Willpower, don’t let me down. Resist the urge. Do it for the children. I better hide these so they’re not so readily available. Out of sight, out of mind.

The attic is the perfect place to hide these chocolate bars. I should probably take a few now so that I don’t have to go through all of the hassle of crawling up here when I do want one. I’m allowed one.

Ten seems like a reasonable allotment. I mean, there’s still 190 left. It’s not like anyone’s going to leave empty handed if I nibble on a few. I’m practically doing these kids a favor, what with their levels of inactivity and child obesity being such a concern these days.

They keep making these things smaller and smaller every year. I remember when a mini-chocolate bar was half of an actual chocolate bar. Now they can’t even call them mini: they’re “fun-size.” I better make it twenty.

I won’t eat all twenty now. No, I’ve got more self-restraint than that. But the mighty sweet tooth is demanding a sacrifice in order to be appeased. I’ll just have a lil’ taste. A wee sampling, that’s all.

Wait, what happened? I think I blacked out for a bit. Look at all of these wrappers on the couch. I’m surrounded by a graveyard of chocolate bars. What have I done?

Don’t panic, there’s still plenty left for the trick or treaters. They’re safely tucked up in the attic. Didn’t the neighbours have a mouse in their attic a couple of years ago? I don’t want to attract rodents. I better rescue those treats.

Weird, I don’t remember leaving the stairs to the attic in the down position. And why is there a trail of wrappers leading up there?

Oh no, it’s happened again. Gone. They’re all gone. I must have entered a sugary fugue state. I was possessed by the powers of chocolate, caramel, nougat, and wafers. Curse you, sweet confections!

What will I tell the trick or treaters? I can’t disappoint them again. I guess it’s back to the store to buy more treats. This time I won’t have any. Not a single piece. Well, one can’t hurt.