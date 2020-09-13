Woody and Rayleen Blight

Joyfully announce the recent trade of their

Rusted, red, two-door Ford F150

for

A 2020 black, full-sized Dodge Ram 2500 pickup

With a gray interior

Look for them driving by your house and waving

After Wednesday, September 21

Two Thousand and Twenty

Please make a note of the change in vehicles

You’ll recognize Woody’s rabbit hutches in the back

Marnie Mikayla Moore

Of the Barnyard Squealers 4-H Club

And her parents

Laylie and Oscar Moore

Announce the Arrival of Miss Moore’s 4-H project

Pen of Two Feeder Pigs

An Open House will be held in the Shed Behind Their House

2237 Moore Road

Saturday, June 5

Two Thousand and Twenty-One

At 2:30 o’clock in the afternoon

For our guests’ entertainment, Miss Moore will define the terms boar, sow, barrow,

and gilt and will name and locate on her swine the ham, loin, shoulder, belly, tail,

feet, knees, hocks, pasterns, jowl, ears, snout, teats, vulva, testes, and sheath.

She also will sing The Star-Spangled Banner.

Martha and Sonny Johnson

Will celebrate the induction of their purebred bull,

Simon

Into the Top Flight Donor Division of

The Elite Sires Semen Center

The honor of your presence is requested at Simon’s

Inaugural Collection Ceremony

Hosts: Elite Sires Semen Center,

400 Cowpath Lane

Friday, October 3l

Two Thousand and Twenty

At 10 o’clock in the morning

Special guests include teaser steer

Randy

And Randy’s proud owners

Lillian and Timothy Wright

Simon was selected for Elite Sires’ Top Flight division after thorough vetting of his temperament, sperm concentration and ejaculate volume.

He is expected to sire more than 100,000 offspring during his career.

Nonskid shoes are recommended

Nanette and Jackson J. Jackson

Announce with joy plans to

Drive around looking at farm fields

And commenting on the crops’ height, health and fullness

With special attention to the presence of any

Velvet Leaf, Horseweed and Giant Ragweed in other people’s fields

The Jacksons

Plan to drive slowly, inching along, and occasionally

coming to a full stop right there in the road

Watch for them on

Sunday, September 27

between the hours of

1:30 to 3 o’clock in the afternoon

Nanette and Jackson will be driving their old gray pickup with the Farm Bureau sticker unless they leave straight from church in the Impala

Avery and Wilma Calvert

Announce with pleasure

The artificial insemination of their heifer

Esmerelda

The procedure will be carried out inside the barn at

4750 Willow Road

Saturday, October 24

Two Thousand and Twenty

At 10 o’clock in the morning

Participating will be

The Elite Sires Semen Center

Featuring Simon

Of Elite Sires’ Top Flight Donor Division

Avery Calvert, Jr., will play the violin.

Simon contributed remotely and will not attend

SAVE THE DATE SAVE THE DATE SAVE THE DATE SAVE THE DATE

Miss Marnie Mikayla Moore

And members of the Barnyard Squealers 4-H Club

Request the honor of your presence at the

Brown County Junior Fair Swine Show

In the Swine Barn, between the Dippin’ Dots and the Zipper

on Sunday, August 22

Two Thousand and Twenty-One

Beginning at 7 o’clock in the morning

Miss Moore will show her pen of two feeder pigs, Miss Piggy and Freddy

McOink-Oink

Miss Moore also will sing The Star-Spangled Banner by the flagpole near the Coliseum at 6:45 o’clock in the morning

Laylie and Oscar Moore

Announce the auction of Marnie Mikayla Moore’s

Pen of two feeder pigs

At the Brown County Fairgrounds Swine Barn

Wednesday, August 25

Two Thousand and Twenty-one

at 7 o’clock in the evening

Owners of local meat markets, groceries, feed companies and restaurants

are encouraged to attend

Miss Marnie Mikayla Moore

Will be at home, crying in her room