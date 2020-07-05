H

ey there. Or as we say around these parts—salve!

Have you been sculpting and re-sculpting a triumphal arch, and you just can’t nail the reliefs? Are you still hammering away at that sarcophagus, and the measurements are all off?

Don’t be so hard on yourself, amice. Cut yourself some slack.

We’re here to tell you that Rome wasn’t built in a day. It was built in two, which is why you can trust Romulus & Remus Builders with all your construction needs.

In a mere 48 hours, the good folks at Romulus & Remus Builders threw together the Colosseum, the Pantheon, the Forum, the Appian Way, and the Circus Maximus, plus a shit-ton of markets, baths, bridges, basilicas, gardens, and villas. All it took was our can-do attitude and a little bit of elbow Greece.

We had time to spare: Before the clock struck day three, we helped our Papal pals who pay with PayPal get started on the Vatican. You know what they say: When in Rome, build a lot of stuff very quickly.

A little bit about us: Ever since we suckled on that she-wolf (may she requiescat in pace), we dreamed of producing a major European metropolis in less time than it takes to read Virgil’s Aeneid and channeling that experience into a construction business.

No task is too magnum or too parvum. We sand, we paint, we dig, we weld, we conjugate, we decline, we sculpt, we engineer, we design, and we pave. Order any order you please; our bestsellers are iconic Ionic, historic Doric, and labyrinthian Corinthian. And our prices are the best in the whole Roman Empire; our victory columns are on sale for $XCIX.

Need an aqueduct? We’ll send out our boys before you can say, “Veni, vidi, vici.” Want a mausoleum? We’ll be done before you kick the situlam. As our slogan proclaims: “Dead language, real results.”

We strive to make the future perfect, and we’re never accusative. Don’t take our word for it! Check out our customer reviews on Yelpus:

Jupiter said, “Romulus & Remus Builders is a god among construction companies. I offer my thunderous applause.” Neptune added, “Romulus & Remus Builders blows the competition out of the water.”

Julius Caesar wrote, “Only one company has the Gaul to work so quickly.” Brutus commented, “Romulus & Remus Builders will never stab you in the back.” Nero praised, “I am fired up about Romulus & Remus Builders.”

Ready to make your dream domus a reality? Visit our website at www.carpenterdiem.com, or swing by our headquarters on the Palatine Hill. If you act fast, we’ll even throw in a free chariot.

Until then—vale!