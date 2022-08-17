We’re sorry to see you go! What is your reason for unsubscribing?

I no longer want to receive these emails.

I am not interested in emails such as these.

My passion for these messages has with time been exhausted.

I am interested in not receiving these emails.

I detest these emails.

I subscribed by accident.

I subscribed to remove myself from an awkward social situation.

I subscribed out of an intense but unrequited crush.

The content of this email is offensive.

These emails support the Dutch. I am Anti-Dutch.

These emails support the Anti-Dutch but I am Dutch.

In truth, I only subscribed out of loneliness.

In the whole wide world, there is hardly a little boy lonelier than me.

The void is my familiar.

I felt so empty and lonesome, but if I receive many emails, I thought, perhaps some relief can be had?

And it worked, for a time.

But I grew tired of the emails I was getting.

I signed up for more, which helped.

But it only worked for a while.

More, always more, more subscriptions, more email lists.

The local aquarium alerted me twice daily to a special exhibit of otters.

My computer strained under the effort of receiving so many messages.

I burned through six phones.

My girlfriend Susan grew concerned.

This being Susan, who had supported my little cartoons and encouraged my dreams of becoming one day a cartoonist.

Susan said it was her or the emails.

Once Susan was gone, it got easier to subscribe to more emails.

Then, one day, it happened.

I hit rock bottom.

There were no more emails to get. I had subscribed to them all.

Even to each and every Brooklyn journalist’s Substack.

I stopped eating, stopped drinking.

My neighbor who lives alone grew concerned and called my sister, who he had dated in high school and still thought of often.

My sister and her husband picked me up from the hospital but demanded that I make a change.

I tried Inbox Zero.

I am trying therapy.

I am trying yoga.

I am making progress.

Progress is slow.

Recovery is a journey.

I no longer want to receive these emails.

I no longer want to be the person who receives these emails.

This is the last email I subscribe to.

I do not wish to receive these messages.

Besides, I rarely, if ever, shop at The Gap.

Related

Resources