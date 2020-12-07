It has been a pleasure having Alex in my quarantine this year. I can tell he is destined for big things once the coronavirus quarter comes to a close. I found your child to be adaptable, flexible, and well-sanitized through the semesters. However, I do have some concerns regarding his teamwork, introversion, and discipline as you might see reflected in the report card below. Please take careful consideration as to which unrealistic future you will plan for Alex moving in 2021.
2020 END OF YEAR REPORT
SEMESTER 2 CHARACTER NOTES
Our parent-teacher conferences have been scheduled for any time we’re all awake. Please do not hesitate to come to speak to me before then if you have any questions, I will be working for below minimum wage at the Kum & Go on 48th Street.
Best,
Mrs. Johnson
