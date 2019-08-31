1. When a role for a young guy is being offered to me, I think of River Phoenix. It feels like a loss.

2. When I was 14, I was on the cover of Bop and Tiger Beat. Every two months, I would see a new kid's face, and I remember saying, ‘This is not something that lasts very long.

3. The role of Rimbaud is one of the most important roles to play for a young actor.

4. When you are given an opportunity to make a film like Body of Lies—and I would put Blood Diamond in the same category—of course you jump at these opportunities.

5. I did imitations of anyone who came to my parents' house, and that was my identity at school—if there were ten minutes to lunch, and the teacher was done with the lesson, he'd say, “Okay, Leo, get up there and do something.”

Answers:

Leonardo DiCaprio Quote: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

The Last Thing I Said Before Getting Slapped In The Face By My Good Time Gal At Lover’s Lane:

Editor's Note:

J

ust because none of these quotes are from Lover’s Lane doesn’t mean I haven’t been there before—because I totally have, and it was totally bitchin’. I just ain’t ever been slapped, is all. I treat my lady with respect, ya see?

Who said I ain’t ever been? Rocket? Bandit? Ace? Shakes? Mooch? Stretch? Tiny?

Frankly, the notion that I haven’t been to Lover’s Lane ain’t nothing but a big tickle to me. Do I look like the kinda cat who ain’t ever played himself a little back seat bingo before? A ginchy cat like myself?

If you must know, I’ve been to Lover’s Lane so many times, I’ve lost count. You shoulda seen the last dolly I brought there—a regular Briggite Bardot, except there ain’t nothin’ regular about this number. You pickin’ up what I’m puttin’ down?

Me? Not constantly necking at Lover’s Lane? Where are we, Weirdsville? Drop dead twice, pal. Get bent. Get absolutely bent.

Okay, now you’re really starting to razz my berries. Who was it?

Crash? Bones? Toothpick? Keith?

Facebook , or email Sign up for comedy writing or stand-up classes at The Second City - 10% off with code PIC.