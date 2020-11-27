FROM: [email protected]

DATE: December 3, 2020

H

ey Carla,

Thank you again for virtually “meeting” today—a fellow Southeastern Northern Downstate alum (go Tigers!)! I really appreciated your thoughtful and candid insights on the inside working at StateBank. I’d love to be connected to HR as you so generously offered. Thanks again, again!

Respectfully,

Mindy Plitz

FROM: [email protected]

DATE: December 4, 2020

thx. be in touch, im swamped so if i dont answer right away just send me a nudge

cw

Sent from my iPhone

FROM: [email protected]

DATE: December 4, 2020

Dear Carla,

Oh of course, not to worry! I know you’re super incredibly busy. I’ll be sure to follow up soon!

Should I send you any particular materials to forward to HR? Again, this is SO appreciated!

With gratitude,

Mindy

FROM: [email protected]

DATE: December 14, 2020

Hello Mrs. Wasserstein,

Hi there! As you mentioned, just writing to nudge! So; nudge nudge! Haha!

For your convenience, I’m attaching my resume and cover letter here.

Thank you SO MUCH again,

Mindy

FROM: [email protected]

DATE: January 4, 2021

Seasons Greetings Ms. W.,

Happy new year! Any resolutions? Mine is to land my dream job and finally achieve financial independence. Fingers crossed! 🙂

Just writing to “nudge” again, as you recommended! I hope I have not been presumptuous in sending over job-related materials. Thank you thank you!

With Even MORE Thanks,

Mindy

FROM: [email protected]

DATE: May 10, 2021

Dear Carla Wasserstein,

Happy belated Mother’s Day! Hope yesterday was filled with love (and fun family time with your children—if you have children, that is—don’t want to assume)!

Speaking of love—I’d love to *nudge* you, per your instruction to!

Professionally Yours,

Mindy

FROM: [email protected]

DATE: September 27, 2026

Carla, hi! Hope you’ve been well the last several years!

I was recently head-hunted for EVP of Operations at Corporate Company & Co., and while I’m excited about the prospect, it had me thinking of your offer to keep nudging you about positions at StateBank. Before I officially accept an offer that will catapult my career into an undoubtedly successful trajectory, I first wanted to be sure to check in about potential opportunities. Any foot in the door would be a step in the right direction!

Humbly,

Mindy

FROM: [email protected]

DATE: August 1, 2033

Good evening Carla,

Hope everything’s been going well for you! I know it’s a little bonkers to keep following up, but you did say to keep nudging, so here I am!

The last few years as CEO of Corporate Company & Co. (which made the Fortune 500 list once again!) have been very rewarding, but overseeing a $5.1 billion budget can take its toll. I feel that the experience I’ve acquired would make me a great candidate at StateBank—not least of all that I bought it out this past spring.

With bated breath,

Mindy

FROM: [email protected]

DATE: May 4, 2069

Dearest Carla,

Nudge nudge! I’m writing to invite you to my retirement party this Friday at The Sticky Pot @ 5PM! I’d love to reconnect & see if you might put me in touch with HR, as previously discussed 49 years ago. I’ll have lots more time on my hands now that I’m between opportunities!

Availably,

Mindy

FROM: [email protected]

DATE: October 10, 2083

Earth to Carla (LOL)!

Hi there! Just wanted to nudge and check in, now that we’re mid-alien invasion (did you read about the proposed ban on humans? Gotta get off FaceBot, too much negativity!) Should employment opportunities open up due to these extenuating circumstances, please ring Silicon’s Senior Space Hub and ask for me. I’m in Pod 209!

Prayerfully,

Mindy

FROM: [email protected]

DATE: June 3, 2090

Beloved Carla,

Thank you so much for “liking” the obituary that my extraterrestrial goddaughter posted on FaceBot. I assure you that my death was very peaceful and professional.

I thought that this would be a great time to follow up regarding StateBank, now that I’m dead and all. I have nothing but time, and would love to, as the angels, say, “pick your halo.” Come by for a coffee at my visitation on Saturday, and we can chat then!

Nudging in peace,

Mindy

FROM: [email protected]

DATE: May 4, 2093

mandi

hi just getting to this now. please re-send resume.internships opened up last wk-happy to put in a word just sned a nudge.

thx

cw

Sent from my iCar

And now a quick joke...