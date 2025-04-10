Every Hot Ones fan has the same question: spicy chicken wings are fun, but couldn’t this interview be more cruel and humiliating? We sure think so. That’s why we’re excited to announce new talk shows that put the pain in press tours.

Tech Check

A who’s who of actors and athletes reflect on life, love, and their rise to the top while being interrupted by their grandfather asking for help with his smartphone. How has fame changed you? What’s your next career move? How do you send a photo via text message? Seriously, I’ve taken twelve pictures of myself by accident trying to figure this out.

Who Did the Reading?

Celebrities sit down with a book club to discuss a novel they definitely have not read. See A-listers nod knowingly while other people explain why they liked the book. Revel as guests try to add to the discussion with empty comments like “totally,” “I thought the same thing,” and “yeah, that was my reaction, too.” As a final test, everyone takes turns sharing their favorite moment in the book. No repeats!

Star Witness

The hottest celebs find themselves smack in the middle of cross examination. An innocent man is on trial, and it’s up to the guest to deliver an exonerating testimony. Stars are questioned by a friendly talk show host and a rabid, win-at-all-costs prosecutor. Watch out! This is a real courtroom, and all statements are made until penalties of perjury.

Here Comes the Airplane

Global superstars answer questions while trying to feed a stubborn toddler. Guests cannot respond to a question until the toddler takes a bite of food. Be careful! The child knows exactly one word, and it’s “no.”

Late Night with Sisyphus

Icons of screen and stage are interviewed while pushing a boulder up a hill. When they reach the top of the hill, the boulder falls down, and the celebrities have to push it back up while answering the same questions over and over again. This continues until they accept the absurdity of existence.

Sommelier for a Day

Primetime personalities blind taste wines from around the world. The celebrities must identify the grape, region, and vintage of every wine. The guest’s closest friends are at the table, and for every mistake they will remind the guest that he or she doesn’t actually know anything about wine and should really stop acting like such a snob at restaurants.

Houston, We Have a Trolley Problem

A-listers face the classic thought experiment, only this time, it isn’t hypothetical. Watch Hollywood heartthrobs discuss their life and work while deciding whether or not they will divert a runaway trolley away from a large group of people onto a different track with a smaller number of people. All decisions are final, and they will haunt the guests for the rest of their lives.

Browsing with the Stars

Watch as the most famous people you know endure a surprise inspection of their search history. See who the stars really are with fun personal nuggets like, “how get servant hand unstuck sink drain,” “sandwich in fridge still good six days?,” “not pay taxes how,” and “second servant hand drain stuck what do help.” Celebrities, they’re just like us!

All shows are now streaming exclusively on Tubi.