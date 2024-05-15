First of all, thank you for that lovely, long-winded introduction. I appreciate the kind words and detailed rundown of my career. Now, with just a little further ado, allow me to tell you about our next speaker, who, of course, will then introduce tonight’s keynote speaker.

For those of you who know me, you already know that attending the Mid-Atlantic Accolade Awards for Outstanding Achievement (MAAAOA) has long been a dream of mine. So, when I heard I would also be given the honor of introducing tonight’s penultimate speaker, you could imagine my excitement.

Where do I begin? Tonight’s guest speaker has been nominated for several awards over a number of years, and, following their address, will be introducing tonight’s headlining speaker. They are an accomplished multi-hyphenate you may know from their print work, online media, or, very soon, their appearance on this stage—where they’ll be introducing the final, slightly more accomplished speaker of the night.

I first met our next speaker at an event much like this one. I was a mere audience member that night, sitting by the buffet, when I heard their name called to go on stage. They spoke for about ten minutes—though I admit, I forget about what—before, eventually, giving an eloquent, evocative, and truly remarkable introduction for the featured speaker of the night. It was a moment I will never forget—even thinking about it now brings a tear to my eye, I’m embarrassed to say.

Needless to say, you are all in for a treat. Our next guest speaker is uniquely qualified to be here today, introducing the event’s keynote speaker. They hail from the Mid-Atlantic region of the country and have been a distinguished guest of the MAAAOAs every year since its inception two years ago. Sincerely, I cannot think of anyone more qualified, well-spoken, or well-deserving to introduce tonight’s final speaker than our second to final speaker of the evening and someone I’m lucky enough to call my acquaintance.

Tonight’s speaker has prepared a wonderful speech for all of you tonight, but—and I’d like to emphasize this—pay special attention to their comprehensive introduction for this evening’s featured guest. We all have a lot to learn from how tonight’s guest speaker will go about introducing the final speaker of the night. There is a reason the MAAAOA event committee chose this specific order of presentation; make no mistake, tonight’s guest speaker is one of the best to ever do it. Just not THE best.

So as my time up here comes to an end, I can only hope I have done our next speaker justice. To even grace the stage as them is a privilege unlike any other, and, frankly, a blessing I fear I am not worthy of. Giving this introduction will undoubtedly be the highlight of not only my long, 20-year career but my personal life as well. Before I leave the stage, though, I would be remiss if I didn’t give a shoutout to my beautiful wife and three children in the audience. I couldn’t have done this without your support. But, again, being asked to give this introduction has been my life’s greatest honor.

Given the fact that I have been your twelfth speaker of the night, I don’t want to waste any more of your time. Who am I but a humble preamble to tonight’s second most special guest speaker of the evening. Allow this next speaker to enlighten you about tonight’s keynote speaker in a way I could never and would never attempt to replicate.

So, ladies and gentlemen, please join me in giving our next speaker a warm, MAAAOA welcome.

