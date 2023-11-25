My phone sends a weekly report which quantifies just how addicted I am to my phone. Reports will usually read something like, “You spent seven hours/day on your phone this week,” which should be a wake-up call, but I can rationalize that too easily. I tell myself, “I use my phone for work sometimes and for writing.”

I need my phone to be more direct with me, more ruthless. I need alerts like the following.

You downloaded DuoLingo on January 1st. You ambitiously signed up to learn Spanish, German, and Mandarin. You have since opened the app zero times.

You spent three hours this week playing Angry Birds 2 in the shower. May we suggest Better Help today?

You engaged with 85% of your Instagram feed’s personalized ads. You are a sheep.

You Apple Mapped the route to a restaurant that you have been to 23 times.

Your battery hovered around 17% all weekend. We will send you a charger for free if you just promise to get your life together.

You Googled, “air fry grill cheese possible for beginners?” For beginners?

Forty-three percent of your Tweets are deleted within one hour. Will you stand by your word for once in your life?

You ended a phone call with “buh-bye.” That was quite a choice.

You scrolled your own Instagram profile for 3 hours last week. You will never get that time back.

You used an incognito tab to search, “How old are the Teletubbies?” Why?

You are still paying $7.99/month for BetterMyBod Fitness+ App despite not having opened it since 2018.

You hit snooze on your alarm more times than you texted “I love you” to your wife.

You asked Siri, “How to check if I’ve ever tweeted a racial slur?” Seems odd that you wouldn’t remember something like that.

Why did you set an alarm for 2:37 p.m. on Monday? Were you taking a nap?

Based on your geographic data, your state legalized sports betting only two days ago. You have deposited $350 from a new bank account. Does your wife know about this? Please tell me you don’t have a secret bank account.

You use your calculator app 122% more than the average user. 12 x 5 = 60. Just memorize it, dude.

You’ve been spending a little too much time on conspiracy theory YouTube research for our liking. And what’s with all these calls to “Uncle Kev.” What are you two geniuses cooking up?

Your family has a group chat without you.

They send screenshots of your texts and absolutely flame your dumb ass.

You’ve been overusing the exclamation point. It’s embarrassing and people are definitely noticing. They find it off-putting. Just play it cool.

You have four sets of shirtless, bathroom mirror selfies spread out over three years in a folder titled “Before.” Where‘s the “after,” man? It’s been three years.

You used SnapChat for one hour this week, which is one hour more than someone in their late 20s should reasonably be spending on SnapChat. Grow up.

Stop browsing Zillow. You can’t afford a house and it’s making us sad to think you still have hope. Some people are just apartment people, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

You haven’t called your mom in eight weeks.

You’re averaging 20 hours/week on the ESPN Fantasy Football app. In a 16-week season, you will have spent 320 hours managing a team that’s just pretend. If you win (unlikely), you’ll get $500. That is $1.56/hour. Just saying.

Most people archive cherished memories with loved ones, but not you. You’ve really seemed to prioritize 82% of your iCloud photo storage for obscure memes and failed attempts to photograph the moon.

