I write this in the hopes that it stops someone out there from making a grave mistake. A mistake I almost made.

I, like many of you reading, was born an abomination. I can only assume my story isn’t dissimilar from the ones you’ve heard many times.

It all started when this mad scientist thought he was on the brink of a world-changing discovery. I think he was trying to end world thirst because ending world hunger was getting too much attention in those days. I don’t exactly remember.

One day the scientist went to this big meeting with the government or the investors or the army or something and they were like “We just don’t see the military value in ‘helping’ people, we’re cutting your funding.” and of course the mad scientist was all like, “No, you can’t cut my funding when I’m so close!” And he stormed out of there.

And where did he go?

Big surprise, he goes into his lab real late, sneaks past the guards, clicks some computer buttons, pours some liquid into some test tubes, gets their big science-y machine going, and boom. He made me.

This human/frog hybrid “monster.”

What did making a frog/human have to do with the betterment of humanity. I don’t know, but in that laboratory, I was born. And as soon as I was, there was nothing but pain.

I start moaning and wailing in agony and I look over and the scientist is just standing there looking at his hands muttering some dumb shit like “What have I done?” Over and over again.

It’s like “Hey, I was just squeezed into existence and things are not going well. Could you get me a Tylenol or something to ease the pain, bud, or are you just going to feel bad for yourself?”

Let me tell you, those first hours of life are not easy. All your human parts don’t know how to work with your frog parts, everything hurts, and the scientist is having a mental breakdown.

As you can imagine, I got pretty tired of the whole living situation fast. I hadn’t been around long enough to get a complete grasp of the language, so I had to dig deep within myself to find the words. Even with my frog voice, I managed to squeeze it out.

“Kill me.”

Had this scientist been a little less worried about himself to head my request, this would have been the end of my story. But luckily, he didn’t and he let me continue my suffering.

As time went on the pain started to get more and more tolerable. One day I stopped vomiting uncontrollably, the next I gained control of my bowels, I learned to say other phrases, like “It hurts,” or “Make it stop.”

More importantly, I learned that just because I was half frog genetically, it didn’t make me any less of a human deep down in my human/frog heart.

I eventually found a flyer in the laboratory break room advertising a support group for human/animal hybrids. I was getting pretty tired of all the scientists, poking and prodding me so I decided to give it a shot.

I snuck out one night and headed to the nearest TGI Friday's for the meeting. That’s when I met her. She was the most perfect abomination I had ever seen.

We all went around telling people our story, our name, what kind of animal we were supposed to be. By the 5th person, every story started to bleed into the next.

Until we got to her. She had my undivided attention.

Her story wasn’t too different from mine. Her scientist was obsessed with ending the food industry's reliance on cows. So they decided to create cruelty-free dairy products by making cows who can’t feel pain. One day she forgot to wash her hands before mixing some chemicals and boom. She was brought into the world, A beautiful cow/woman hybrid. She said her name was “Half Calf.”

One day I finally mustered up the courage to ask Half Calf out on a date and the rest was history. We’ve been married for three beautiful years. Half Calf and I are happier than ever, and the pain of existence doesn’t seem so bad anymore.

Doctors told us that we wouldn’t be able to have kids because our “DNA isn’t compatible.” But they also didn’t say a Frogman could ever exist. And wouldn’t you know it, we beat the odds again.

Half Calf is pregnant with the first-ever Cow-Frog-Person Hybrid. We couldn’t be more excited.

And when that little monstrosity is thrust into this painful world, and their body is on fire, and they are wailing in agony to the point where they begin begging for the sweet release of death. I’ll hold them in my arms and tell them this story.

They’ll know it gets better.