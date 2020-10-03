*And even has the audacity to include FOOTNOTES (what is this, a law journal?), which, thanks to writers like Nicholson Baker and David Foster Wallace (who for all intents and purposes modernized the footnote by stylizing and reifying it into its own world of micro-literature [a discursive leap even further away from the original sentence that goes beyond masturbatory]—if you are unfamiliar, take a moment to casually peruse the following: https://www.pdfdrive.com/infinite-jest-e40068379.html and screech “ai yi yi” to yourself: that book is the ultimate in wanking it), can turn this feeling into a low-grade panic that, even if the footnoted sentence were to mercifully conclude, would STILL NOT fully satisfy, because you are still mentally invested in the main sentence, and besides, footnotes AREN'T EVEN REQUIRED to end in a period, so now you are:
(a) living in the substrata of a footnote, God it would be embarrassing to lose track of the thread now, and
(b) angrily skimming through the rest of the Goddamn footnote so that you can get back to the original sentence, only half-registering what you are reading, but at that moment, the sentence takes a dip into a literary lyricism, a respite bubble of air, the beat before the yogi-dictated exhale, a brief oasis in an otherwise purely diagrammatic offering
**And returning to the original sentence after such a lengthy journey away is almost discombobulating: where were you, how did you get there, should you backtrack to recalibrate or just get the sandwich you were thinking of getting when you began the sentence