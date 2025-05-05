Hi there, hope all is well with you. Thanks for the prayer the other week, I was grateful for all the praise, and yes I’ll be happy to send strength to the surgeons during your uncle’s hip replacement.

Anyway, I wanted to check in on that vision I sent you the other day? You probably recall, it was the one with the raging fires and the storms and that entire city being flooded. Just curious if you’ve had a chance to review that yet and consider next steps? No worries if not, I know you’re probably swamped. (Not as swamped as that city, I hope!) But when you do, go ahead and ping me with your thoughts. Or I can swing by in the burning bush, whichever you prefer.

Thanks in advance!

Hey, it’s Me again. I know it’s only been a few days but I wanted to loop back on that whole vision thing. Not sure if you’ve had a chance to decode it yet, I know they can get a bit tricky. If you need some help, I can recommend a few biblical scholars who have worked on visions before, I don’t mind asking them (they’re fans).

Oh, and I helped those surgeons out, and sent healing to your uncle as requested (no problem, it was My will). I know that was a worry, so hopefully that should free up some mental space to tackle that vision. No rush though!

Ok, I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Hate to bug, but any updates?

Hey, I saw you finally had a chance to work on the vision. I fear we may have gotten our wires crossed a bit though. According to My notes, you interpreted it to mean you should run for school board, to make sure they don’t teach the kids about slavery. Not quite sure how you got that out of what I sent, apologies if I was unclear. But to avoid further delays, the fires and storms and such meant “climate change.” I need you to do something about climate change.

Hopefully that clears things up. To get started, I’d suggest writing up four or five SMART goals. Happy to look those over once you’re finished.

Per my last message, I’d hoped to have some action steps from you by now around climate change, but I have not seen any. What I have seen are a lot of yard signs around town for your school board campaign. I don’t mean to micromanage, but that time could have been better spent working on the task I actually assigned you (and wouldn’t have created more environmental waste).

I hate to bring up past performance, but this is reminding me of the issues with the last vision. I’d sent you a pretty clear image of the sun’s corona, crowds clapping for nurses, and a scroll that read “masks = good.” Somehow you decided that meant you should petition against the new homeless shelter. I think we can agree that missed the mark, and resulted in some unfavorable metrics for humanity.

Unfortunately the stakes are even higher with climate change. So if you can focus up and get on task, there should still be time, Me willing and the creek don’t rise. (Which it will if you don’t get started shortly.)

Thanks for hearing me out, and I’m always here (literally) if you want to have a quick huddle.

Anything?

Look, I really don’t like being Mr. Tough God, but if that’s what it’s going to take to get this done, I guess I have to put the fear of Me into you. The world’s ecosystems are collapsing, you have maybe five years to convince the entire planet to get off their behinds and do something about it, and I can’t even get you to respond to a simple query.

So here’s the bottom line: if I don’t have a project roadmap from you by the end of the week, I will send locusts and frogs to swarm your house until you get it done. And if that doesn’t work, then I hope you enjoy getting swallowed by a whale, because I can make that happen.

I hope we’re now clear on the objectives and expectations.

Hey, God here. First, congratulations on winning the school board election, I know you worked hard on that.

Second, you probably think I’m getting in touch again about the climate project. But I’m afraid we’re going to have to set that aside for now, as a more critical issue has popped up. An assassin is currently targeting the president of Romania, and if successful, it would lead to further destabilization of Russian-EU relations and eventually full-scale global war.

No visions this time, because the assassin’s name is Seegil and I don’t want you deciding this is actually about your neighbor Gil who doesn’t bring his garbage cans in on time.

So I'll spell it out direct: Fly to Romania immediately. Stop Seegil. This is not about garbage.

Thank you. I understand this is a great deal of new responsibility, but I trust you. It’s all part of My plan.

To clarify on my last message, it was not part of My plan for you to go home and start binge-watching Gilmore Girls.