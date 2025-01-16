Hi Literary Ladies! Since Janet couldn’t make it this month (again!), I thought we could use this time to explore the major themes and motifs we’ve noticed in her life lately.

I think we can all agree that Janet’s character development has been virtually nonexistent since her divorce from Paul. I mean, yes, he cheated on her with their son’s 7th-grade science teacher, but I just thought there would be more emotional growth from Janet by now, you know?

The pacing of the plot is also agonizingly slow. She always says she’s “pursuing new romance” but then she doesn’t leave her house except to attend therapy appointments and book club meetings. We’re LONG overdue for a meet-cute chapter.

Which brings me to the jarring mismatch of genres Janet’s been presenting. Her whole vibe is contemporary women’s fiction but then she keeps carrying on about the gruesome murder of her hairdresser’s cousin as if she wants to infuse horror elements that simply aren’t needed.

Janet’s recent stylistic choices leave something to be desired. For example, what was with that hideous leopard-print purse she wore last meeting? Is that supposed to be, like, a symbol for something? And then there’s the new bob with the baby bangs. It’s just hard to fathom the motivation behind that choice.

Some of Janet’s plot points, such as the major career switch at 53, seem a little far-fetched. Like, ok, Janet, you’re going to be a “professional dog trainer”? Your Pekingese bit my ankle two meetings ago and you laughed and gave her a Pup-eroni treat.

The characters in Janet’s life could use a bit more depth. I find the recurring side character of her tween daughter grating and over-the-top. Her parents got divorced over a year ago and she STILL acts like the world is coming to an end. The whole thing is a bit cliché.

Do you guys remember Becky S.? She stopped coming because she thought we read too many self-help books and that our club had a “threatening vibe?” Now THAT was a compelling character. Her life was a real page-turner.

To conclude, I just don’t know if Janet contains the literary depth we’re looking for in our Literary Ladies book club.

Alright, now let’s crack open Fifty Shades Freed.

Related

Resources