H

ey there, Daddy-O! Remember when you had it made in the shade? When you and your lady could cut a rug all night long? There was Chuck Berry! The Rat Pack! And the King himself, Elvis Presley.

That's right, it was the 1990s.

Specifically, that part of the '90s when new bands were writing '50s music for some reason. They called it swing revival, retro-swing, or worst of all, neo-swing!

And for that strange portion of time from '94 to '98 or so, we got to rock around the clock all over again. So now, we're bringing back those happy days with the hippest compact disc ever made…

Best of the '90s '50s!

Featuring…

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

The Brian Setzer Orchestra

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

The Brian Setzer Orchestra

The Brian Setzer Orchestra

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

And the Sweet Cherry Pies

Now, you may have noticed most of these bands are either the Brian Setzer Orchestra or Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Not to mention that half the lineup of the Sweet Cherry Pies are people who left the Brian Setzer Orchestra, and the other half are people who left Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

That's because this whole fad was basically two artists. Each one a '50s band with a '90s vibe that covered '50s songs in the '90s for '90s '50s fans. And for that tight window between nu-metal and boy bands, they were the bee's knees!

Let's peep the rest of this souped-up Cadillac! We got hopped up hits from…

The Brian Setzer Orchestra

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

The Brian Setzer Orchestra

The Brian Setzer Orchestra

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

And of course, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

I know what you're thinking. If this was truly a fad, there had to be more than two bands. Well, right you are! There were three others. But this is the Best of the '90s '50s. Trust me, we're doin' you cats a favor by holdin' those sad sacks back.

But for the sake of posterity, let's list those barely listenable craw-daddies!

You won't be hearing…

Royal Crown Revue

The Squirrel Nut Zippers

And the Red Hot Skillet Lickers

There, now you know literally every '90s '50s band. Which makes you a '90s '50s super fan! And what kind of '90s '50s superfan doesn’t own the Best of the '90s '50s? At that point, you might as well listen to real swing music from the actual '50s, like a square!

But hold your horses Kemo Sabe, there’s more! We’re throwing in a FREE poster of legendary '90s '50s frontman, Scotty Morris. And since Brian Setzer’s the frontman of the Brian Setzer Orchestra, we know by process of elimination that Scotty’s from Big Bad Voodoo Daddy!

If that doesn't razz your berries, we have even more shook-up singles that'll leave you feelin' peachy keen, from groups like…

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

The Brian Setzer Orchestra

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy ft. The Brian Setzer Orchestra

And who could forget, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

It’s the Best of the '90s '50s! Call now and get a bonus track from the Boogie Bumpers! Wait. Scratch that. The song is called Boogie Bumpers. By Big Bad Voodoo Daddy!