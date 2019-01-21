“[Karen] Pence will teach elementary art two days a week at Immanuel Christian School in northern Virginia, her office announced.”
— CNN, January 17, 2019
1. Conversion Therapy Copper
2. Cerulean Hate
3. Repressed Husband Celestial Blue
4. Sea-Green Self-Loathing
5. Kim Davis
6. Brown Anchor Baby
7. Partial Birth Abortion Red-Orange
8. Washed in the Blood of the Lamb Red
9. I Can Tolerate Misogyny Maroon
10. Leviticus Lavender
11. Moral Purity Plum
12. Beware of Beelzebub Sky Blue
13. Heterosexual Marriage White
14. Family Values Forest Green
15. Pat Robertson
16. Unborn Baby Blue
17. Westboro Baptist Blue
18. Coulter
19. Homophobia
20. Silver Scripture
21. Papal Purple
22. Defend the Family Green
23. Violence Against Gays Violet
24. Burnt Orange Hate Crime
25. Mephistopheles Is Real Pink
26. Roger Ailes
27. In God We Trust Navy Blue
28. Scarlet Bigotry
29. Canary Intolerance
30. Mother Hasn’t Had Dick in Quite Some Time Lime Green
31. Fred Phelps Fuchsia
32. Leather Bound Bible with Gold Leaf Pages Gold
33. Jerry Falwell Tan
34. Salmon Repentance
35. Razzmatazz Jesus
36. Gospel Green
37. Old Testament Teal
38. Holy Spirit Aquamarine
39. Wives Be Submissive to Your Husbands Sepia
40. Vivid Virgin
41. Pro-Life Purple
42. Heavenly Green
43. Sheldon Adelson Burnt Umber
44. All Lives Matter White
45. Framers Fern
46. Lemon Libtard
47. Triggered Gray
48. Patriot Ultrawhite
49. Working Families White
50. Constitution Beige
51. I Just Love Tomi Lahren Blonde
52. Intelligent Design
53. Strict Constructionist Cornflower
54. God Bless America White
55. Fossil Fuels
56. Black Thug
57. War On Christmas Red
58. Stand for the Flag
59. Forced Diversity Middle White
60. True American Values Medium White
61. Salvation Bright White
62. Maximum Bias
63. Ingraham
64. Migrationshintergrund MaizeThe Satire and Humor Festival in NYC Mar 22-24!
